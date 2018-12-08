LaMelo Ball

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Love him or hate him, it's inarguable that LaMelo Ball can draw a crowd and he showed that on Friday at the HoopHall West. While Ball and his Spire Institute teammates brought out a festive and packed gym, they weren't the only show during a Friday packed with action at the Hoophall West. MORE: Anton Watson Q&A | Evan Mobley Q&A | Hoophall West Thursday



LAMELO PACKS THEM IN, HAS TEAMMATES TOTAL SUPPORT

Ever since LaMelo Ball returned to the high school ranks at Geneva (Ohio) Spire Academy he's been a consistent part of the grassroots basketball news cycle. Everywhere he goes the cameras follow and the crowds swell. He and Spire drew a sold out crowd to Chaparral High school on Friday and they didn't disappoint. With Ball running the show there were alley oops, deep threes and no shortage of fan friendly highlight plays. Ball himself has definitely grown since the last time we saw him (probably closer to 6'5" than his listed 6'7") has tremendous floor vision and is getting more and more athletic. Will anybody seriously recruit him? Would he be eligible for college if they did? That we don't know yet and Ball wasn't available to the media so he couldn't be asked. However, his teammates were available and to a man they love playing with him. “When Melo came it really opened our offense up because he’s a very good player, a pass first player," said Michigan State bound senior Rocket Watts. "When he came it made us a much better team. At first when he came it was some distractions but now we are getting used to it and having a great season. We are winning and having fun.” Five-star big man Isaiah Jackson from the class of 2020 echoed Watts thoughts and feels like if he's going to get where he's trying to go, things could get hectic so why not learn to deal with it now? “It’s fun, LaMelo that’s my brother," said Jackson. "We clicked instantly and ever since he got here it’s been going up. I already know that the attention is going to happen, why not have it happen early and get used to it?”

THE MOBLEY BROTHERS ARE A PROBLEM

Before it's all said and done, USC is going to have themselves one heck of a duo on their hands in committed five-star senior Isaiah Mobley and his younger brother Evan Mobley. No the younger Mobley, who ranks No. 2 overall in the junior class, hasn't committed but nobody else is bothering to recruit him and with his brother going there and father on staff, we all know how it will end up. Trojan fans should be over the moon that it will go that way too because the brothers Mobley are a dynamic duo whose games compliment each other so well. Isaiah is a skill guy who can handle the ball and shoot from range. He's very similar to a young version of the Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris. Isaiah on the other hand is taller, longer and faster. He's become just as good a basketball player as he is athlete and is an inside out guy who protects the rim. During a Friday win Mobleys must have had at least 15 blocks and controlled the game on both ends.



DENTON GUYER HAS TALENT AND TEAMWORK

Making the trip from Texas, Denton Guyer's trio of Oklahoma bound point guard De'Vion Harmon, MIchigan bound forward Jalen Wilson and rapidly emerging junior power forward JaKobe Coles. In a win against Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, Harmon set the tone from the start with lockdown defense and getting his teammates involved and then scored late in a versatile performance. Early on it was Coles who benefited the most. A broad shouldered and strong post with some Grant Williams to his game, Coles drills jump shots, pounds the boards and has an unorthodox but skilled game that makes him a matchup nightmare. He's drawn offers from TCU, Colorado, Tulsa, North Texas, SMU and others and took visits to TCU and Colorado during the fall and is looking into visiting Purdue this winter. Last but not least, Wilson continues to look like a perfect fit for Michigan. He's a skilled combo forward who shoots with range, scores with patience in the post and has himself a Big Ten ready body and college poise.



HOOPHALL FRIDAY NEWS AND NOTES