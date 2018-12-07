Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The No. 1 player in 2020, Jalen Green, and 2019 five-star Nico Mannion dueled in a nationally televised matchup on Thursday night. It was only opening night, but things opened up with a bang as Green and the Arizona-bound Mannion thrilled the crowd. Those two and more left an impression. MORE: Top teams with recruiting needs this winter



GREEN AND MANNION THRILLED THE CROWD

For a few minutes, it appeared for all the world that 2020's No. 1 player Jalen Green and 2019 five-star Nico Mannion were going to put on a show for the ages. After the first quarter, the two had combined for 38 points and made seven of eight shots from beyond the three point line. But, keeping up with a pace like that wasn't feasible and on Thursday night the Arizona-bound Mannion's Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle squad just had too much for Green's Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial bunch. Each finished with 33 points and Green -- who has taken official visits to Florida State and Memphis -- had some impressive flashes on dunks, deep jumpers and sick drives. Mannion's play was the story of the game, though. He came out energized, aggressive and on fire from deep. After opening up the floor with his shooting he showed off his impressive floor game and set up one teammate after another with on target passing (11 assists). As things got out of reach, he dug deeper into his bag of tricks for a pair of big dunks. He looks every bit the part of an instant impact player in Tucson.



MEAH HAS PUT HIMSELF ON THE RADAR

Two weeks ago at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest, 6-foot-10 center Braxton Meah emerged as an intriguing long-term prospect thanks to his size, hands and ability to protect the rim. Ideally, he would have played in a closer game on Thursday or not have been hampered by some early foul trouble. Still, Meah made an impression with his hands, rebounding, mobility and shot blocking. No, Meah isn't a finished product and there isn't even anybody recruiting him seriously enough -- he did say he's heard from UCLA and Arizona State -- to have offered a scholarship. That's going to change. When he fills out and gains more confidence, Meah has pretty significant upside and could end up playing at a fairly high level in college.



OPENING NOTES FROM THE HOOPHALL