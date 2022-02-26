Hot shooting St. Bernard wins CIF-SS D-1 title over JSerra
St. Bernard Vikings 71, JSerra Lions 59 Jason Hart Jr. scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the 4th quarter as St. Bernard pulled away to a 71-59 win over JSerra in the CIF-SS D-1 championship ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news