With the 2024 recruiting class in the books, we turn our complete focus to 2025 and beyond. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the recruitments of the top 10 players by position in 2025. Last up are the defensive backs.



1. DEVIN SANCHEZ

The five-star cornerback from Houston (Texas) North Shore was always uniquely interested in Ohio State, loves the development of defensive backs in Columbus and has a great relationship with the coaching staff there. The Buckeyes won out for him over Alabama, Texas A&M and others and it looks like Sanchez is locked in more than ever. Probably only dramatic coaching changes at Ohio State would make him look around.

2. JONAH WILLIAMS

Texas A&M, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas are programs that remain in the hunt for the five-star safety who could move to outside linebacker in the coming years but the buzz is that Oklahoma has the edge for the Galveston (Texas) Ball standout. A recent visit to Norman could have only solidified Williams’ thoughts on the Sooners but those other schools are coming after him hard as well.

3. NA’EEM OFFORD

Alabama and many others tried to land the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker but after being pursued heavily by the Ohio State coaching staff and then loving his visit there, Offord made an earlier-than-expected decision and picked the Buckeyes. SEC programs aren’t going to back off the five-star because he’s so talented but he’s now a part of inarguably the best 2025 DB class so far.

4. FAHEEM DELANE

Ohio State and Oregon are at the top for the four-star safety from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel but Texas, Colorado and others will have a shot at Delane as well. But the Buckeyes could be tough to beat here as Ohio State loads up with elite defensive backs - and the class could get even better if Delane decides to play in Columbus.

5. CHRIS EWALD JR.

The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback was committed to Michigan for more than a year but in mid-January he backed off his pledge and it’s unlikely he will return to the Wolverines. Miami and Florida State could be duking it out now for Ewald with the Hurricanes having an edge but Auburn and others will battle for him as well.

6. DIJON LEE JR.

USC and Washington remain serious contenders for the four-star from Mission Viejo, Calif., as Lee liked coach Jedd Fisch and his staff when they were at Arizona. But two SEC programs are now absolutely in the running and visits are expected to Alabama and Georgia. Lee loved the old Washington staff now at Alabama and having former USC assistant Donte Williams at Georgia - plus its development of NFL players - is going to be crucial to the four-star standout.

7. DORIAN BREW

It’s tough to get a great read on Brew’s recruitment because he just doesn’t talk much about things but Ohio State has been the favorite for a long time. The four-star cornerback from Conroe, Texas was rumored to make a commitment in January but that never happened but the Buckeyes are still expected to be the pick.

8. BLAKE WOODBY

Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson were the other contenders for the four-star cornerback from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances but - big surprise - Ohio State won out for Woodby in October. There have been no signs that Woodby is looking anywhere else even as the Buckeyes have loaded up with other elite defensive backs.

9. TARRION GRANT

The four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel committed to Purdue in January and remains committed to the Boilermakers, calling the program “home.” But since then Alabama has come in and new assistant coach Maurice Linguist told Grant he’s the best cornerback in the 2025 class. Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Indiana are others that have reached out.



10. TREY MCNUTT