The bulk of Washington's 2025 recruiting class has come together in the last week as the Huskies have seized a wave of commitments coming off a month of official visits.

On Saturday, three-star wide receiver Deji Ajose announced his decision, becoming the 10th Huskies commit in seven days.

Ajose had 28 catches for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns in seven games for Bishop O'Dowd HS in Oakland, California, last season. He is the third wide receiver commit in this class for Washington, joining fellow three-stars Dezmen Roebuck and Raiden Vines-Bright.

The Huskies also remain a top contender for four-star Rivals100 WR Donovan Olugbode, meanwhile.