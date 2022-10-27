The majority of the 2023 Rivals150 is committed as we speed toward next month’s signing period, but a spattering of high-profile prospects remains unspoken for. That’s all to say that there will be some tense moments ahead for fans of various schools still chasing priority targets. This week in I Got Five On It, our Rob Cassidy explores a few of those situations as he examines the must-get players for five major programs.



LOUISVILLE: AJ Johnson

Things have been what anyone would describe as “smooth” when it comes to landing guards for Kenny Payne and company. The Cardinals have already missed on a couple priority targets and now seem likely to miss out five-star guard DJ Wagner, for whom they were once heavily involved. Hope remains, however, as Louisville is firmly in the mix for another five-star in AJ Johnson. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard with impressive range and high-level athleticism, Johnson boosted his stock significantly while playing with Jalen Green Elite in the adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer and now looks like the kind of prospect that can change the perception of a recruiting class. Louisville is still attempting to get the senior on campus for an official visit and is likely to do so in the near future. The issue here is that there’s a burnt orange roadblock standing between Payne and his must-get guard in the form of Texas, which is seen as the slight favorite as things stand. Louisville has certainly closed the gap, however, and it feels as though the Cardinals could finish swinging the momentum in its direction should an official visit take place. If Johnson skips the visit, however … Well, you know.

USC: Isaiah Collier

Everything looks to be trending toward Los Angeles for Collier, a five-star guard out of Georgia. Cincinnati, which was once seen as a threat, has landed its 2023 point guard and seems to be out of the picture, leaving Michigan as the lone serious threat to snatch Collier’s letter of intent away from the Trojans. USC does not have a true point in the fold for 2023 and has already landed a commitment from Collier’s friend and teammate Arrinten Page, so losing out on this sweepstakes at the 11th hour would feel like a guy punch. The top point guard in the country, Collier is scheduled to announce his commitment next month.

ARKANSAS: Baye Fall or Ron Holland

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman would love to have both Fall and Holland, but it feels as though he needs to grab at least one of the two after sinking a heap of resources into chasing the two five-stars. The Razorbacks once seemed like the solid leader in both recruitments but now find themselves punching it out with Texas for Holland and attempting to hold off both Auburn and emerging dark horse Seton Hall when it comes to Fall. Odds are Musselman will land at least one of the two. And while it won’t be the end of the world if he fails to do so, it may feel that way to Arkansas fans for a bit.

UCLA: Andrej Stojaković

Stojaković is a must-get for UCLA for a couple of reasons. First, the talented wing would be a nice way to sooth the pain of missing out on Ron Holland, for whom the Bruins now seem to trail both Texas and Arkansas. Secondly, the sting of losing out would be amplified because the Bruins have looked to lead his recruitment for nearly six months. Stojaković’s final four consists of Texas, Stanford and Oregon in addition to the Bruins, and things inside that group feel as though they have tightened up recently. Stanford in particular should be seen as a threat. Losing the talented NBA legacy to a Pac-12 rival would likely feel like a mini-disaster for Mick Cronin and company.

ALABAMA: Kaden Cooper