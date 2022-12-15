Nearly 85 percent of Rivals150 members in the class of 2023 have announced their respective college choices and seem prepared to move on to the next level without much additional fanfare or drama, but some questions about the class still linger. This week in I Got Five On It, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the five most pressing questions about the class’ loose ends.

WILL A TRUE NO. 1 EMERGE?

The top spot is as wide open as it has been in recent memory, and a case can be made for a number of different prospects to top the list when things finalize early next year. Current No. 1 Xavier Booker sits atop the Rivals150 based on long-term potential, but the Michigan State pledge hasn’t exactly solidified his standing as the No. 1 prospect in the country so far this season. Because of that, it’s looking increasingly likely that we could see yet another change on the No. 1 line in the near future. The candidates to seize the moment are familiar. Booker, of course, remains a viable option due to his long-term potential and unmatched upside. Then, there’s USC commit Isaiah Collier, the undisputed top point guard in the class and, arguably, the safest option. Current No. 2 Justin Edwards is an appealing blend of potential and production at the highest level, but his lack of consistency has kept him out of the top spot in the past. DJ Wagner, who was this class’ first No. 1 prospect, also remains an option. My bosses at Rivals tell me I’m not allowed to start the list at No. 3, which is a real shame because that feels like the best plan of attack at this point.

WHAT OF THAT BRONNY DUDE?

No player in the 2023 class moves the needle like Bronny James, who draws massive crowds that include NBA veterans, the occasional rapper and, most recently, a couple Kardashians. His impending commitment is, by far, the biggest mainstream story of this cycle. Oregon and Ohio State seem to be the most serious players as things stand. James' lone official visit has been to Columbus, but most of his recruitment has been kept quiet by design. He seems likely to take a few more trips following his senior season at California's Sierra Canyon School. James is a talented prospect and has developed nicely as a senior. He’ll likely see a small bump in ranking when things update early next year, but the hype around him is all-consuming regardless of his position within the Rivals150. His commitment will make waves and likely reach not just outside the bubble of recruiting coverage but also find its way to people not overly concerned with sports in general.

WHAT WILL BECOME OF TEXAS’ TWO-MAN CLASS?

Chris Beard's job is in serious jeopardy after the Texas head coach was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault earlier this week. Of course there are issues bigger than basketball to discuss when we talk about the situation, but should Beard be dismissed as the program’s coach, it stands to reason that five-star signees Ron Holland and AJ Johnson could take a look at other options. It seems likely that UT would release both from letters of intent given the situation, so it’s at least possible that both Holland and Johnson will eventually return to the ranks of the uncommitted. If Holland is to re-survey his options, he seems like a near lock to land at either Arkansas or UCLA. The market for Johnson could be a bit murkier, however, as professional options could come back into play along with USC, Arizona State and a handful of programs that may not have been major players the first time around.

WILL THERE BE A MARCH SHAKE-UP?

We here at I Got Five On It never want to see people fired, but it’s a reality of the sport and several head coaches look to be headed in that direction. Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Pitt’s Jeff Capel and Clemson’s Brad Barnwell are among those feeling some level of pressure to win this season or else. The trio has five recruits in the fold for 2023 among them, and each is worth watching if things go south. There will also obviously be coaches that bolt for new jobs and an unexpected departure or two. All that spells a last-minute shakeup in a sport that seems to be getting better about releasing student-athletes from letters of intent upon request. Georgetown pledge Marvel Allen, the No. 52 prospect in the Rivals150 rankings, is the highest-ranked prospect committed to a program that could be in for a coaching change and the Florida native is among those to monitor when the coaching carousel begins to spin.

WILL A RECLASSIFICATION IMPACT THE TOP OF THE RANKINGS?