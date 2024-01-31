With the class of 2024 rankings set to refresh for the final time in April and the classes of 2025 and 2026 slated for an update in early March, now is a great time to take stock of a handful of prospects that are likely to climb. This week in I Got Five On It, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores five prospects that are likely to move up their respective class ranking when the lists get makeovers this spring.

Advertisement

Freeman’s big season started in the fall at the Wooten150 camp and has continued through his senior season at Florida’s IMG Academy, where he has consistently shined on big stages and against elite competition. As versatile a power forward as there is in the class, Freeman has added some muscle and developed as a shooter from range. And while both of the aforementioned areas still need work, his progress is notable to say the least. The Syracuse signee has retained every ounce of his fluidity as he has put on weight and is still the same reliable post presence on both ends of the floor as he has been for years, but now looks a lot more comfortable playing on the perimeter. He’s a lock to move up significantly from his current ranking when the Rivals150 gets a refresh following the McDonald’s All-American game. Recruitment: Freeman is signed with Syracuse.

*****

A late bloomer much like Hall of Fame father, Pippen currently sits outside of the Rivals150 for the time being but that will change in the final update. The 2024 guard had a coming out party at the Hoophall West Invitational in early December and has kept his momentum since. Pippen has also added some length in the past year and is showing the ability to play either guard spot while guarding multiple positions. Pippen could see himself shoot into the top-50 range when the rankings refresh as both his production and upside have grown significantly this year. Recruitment: Pippen remains unsigned, but has visited Texas A&M. USC is also involved, as are a handful of other major programs.

*****

Rivals had Mingo rated relatively high prior to the season, but even the No. 70 in which we have him slotted now feels a touch low for the 6-foot-1 point guard. Mingo has become a major weapon for one of the top high school teams in the country this season, as he has helped lead a loaded Long Island Lutheran squad to a national ranking and created lofty expectations for himself as he heads toward the summer circuit. Mingo will be a must-see for college coaches in the EYBL, as he is in the process of improving his stock dramatically. Mingo should be knocking on the door of the top 50 in the next rankings refresh. Recruitment: Wake Forest, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Cal are most involved with Mingo for the time being, but he seems likely to pick up additional offers in the coming months.

*****

A recent string of 40-point games pop to mind when discussing Crowe, but the budding star’s consistency gets lost in that sort of conversation. The 2026 guard has already scored more than 2,000 points in his short high school career, which is remarkable to say the least. Crowe is asked to do a lot of heavy lifting from a scoring standpoint for his Lynwood High School team, but his play on the Nike circuit this summer showcased his play-making ability as well. Crowe sometimes unfairly gets pigeonholed into a prospect only known for his eye-popping scoring ability, but he’s more well-rounded than some realize. Crowe currently sits at No. 12 in the 2026 rankings but will burst into the top 10 easily come March. Recruitment: UCLA and USC are among the early programs to watch for Crowe, but he has the sort of game that could attract additional blueblood offers. It’s much too early to guess where the talented sophomore may land, as coaches are not yet permitted to contact him directly.

*****