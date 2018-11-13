Illinois added a much-needed frontcourt threat thanks to the commitment of Rivals150 center Antwan January. A talented, skilled and well-built center prospect from the 2019 class, January gives the Illini an immediate presence within the interior that can complete a multitude of tasks down low.

“The style of play fits my game. They like to play fast and run the floor which is what I love,” he told Rivals.com. “The relationship that I formed with Coach (Chin) Coleman and Coach (Brad) Underwood was big and so was the chance to play in the Big 10 Conference. It is one of the best out there and really, it just felt like home.”