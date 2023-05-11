Long Beach-Millikan's Ryan Pellum is one of the top two-way athletes in the country. Most schools are focused on him playing receiver, but his natural abilities on both sides of the ball have pushed him to the top of the 2024 class as he closes out his junior year. Pellum has been well known in recruiting circles for years, but he is now getting closer toward being more serious about making a decision for his future.

In the winter, the four-star prospect narrowed his laundry list of schools down to just 10. Interestingly enough, one local school was absent from the group. USC did not make the cut for Pellum at that time, yet his first official visit next month will be with the Trojans.

So what changed for the No. 3-ranked athlete in the class?

Well, attention.