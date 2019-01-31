SANTA ANA, Calif. – More programs continue to jump into the picture for four-star Isaiah Cottrell . Florida , UNLV , Washington and West Virginia are just a few making a push for his services in 2020.

Florida: “They have been coming down to practices and the coaches have been talking to me on how I would be a good fit with how they like long athletes. They think that I would do well for them offensively and defensively, too.”

Rutgers: “I really like the coaching staff over there. It was a cool visit. I had never been to Jersey. It was different, for sure. Cold, but I liked it a lot. It was a good time.

Texas Tech: “The visit there went great. It was weird because there is nothing but Lubbock, but it was nice and I really liked it. They bring a lot of unranked guys in like Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver, but it doesn’t really matter because they have helped them play in games and now are going to be in the league.”

UNLV: “It is about being the hometown hero there. I have the city behind me and everybody would be supporting me. It is just Vegas, so it is crazy.”

Washington: “They are really excited about me and they like the way that I play a lot and think that I would fit well into their system with how they play the zone and with me being active and athletic.”

West Virginia: “It was an incredible visit. The fan base is insane since there is no professional team and there is 30,000 people supporting them. The campus is great and the coaches love me and I like them, too. I just felt like I was a part of the team.”