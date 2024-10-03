Is Notre Dame in lead for Madden Faraimo?

Adam Gorney discusses where things stand for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo and whether the Irish are in the lead.
Adam Gorney discusses where things stand for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo and whether the Irish are in the lead.
PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. USC is on his list but may not be leading.
This late update includes new info on (L to R) ATH Brandon Arrington, TE Israel Briggs, and DE Hayden Lowe.
Ili has plans to make trips for games at Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State before the end of the season.
Former Mater Dei DB star Zabien Brown was tested early but was a hero at the end. Watch all 10 analyzed plays on video.
Ole Miss and Georgia are the two frontrunners for WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo) but one seems to have the edge.
PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. USC is on his list but may not be leading.
This late update includes new info on (L to R) ATH Brandon Arrington, TE Israel Briggs, and DE Hayden Lowe.
Ili has plans to make trips for games at Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State before the end of the season.