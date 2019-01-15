Jack's Thoughts: Mater Dei vs. Santa Margarita preview, and more
Like it or not, per a new Trinity League format there is only one round of 5 games to decide the league title instead of home and away games with each foe for a 10 game schedule, as had been the case for the first 12 years of league play.
Mater Dei has dominated the league for the first 12 years but this year is no cinch, especially with a tough road game against Santa Margarita on Wednesday this week.
Mater Dei is 2-0 in league play coming in to the important matchup with Santa Margarita, who is 1-1.
Santa Margarita has a 0-24 total mark against the Mater Dei in league play but this should be their best chance they’ve ever had at breaking the spell. They are coming off a big win on Saturday night over Rancho Christian, the #13 ranked team in the USA.
Mater Dei (20-1) has a better season record than Santa Margarita (15-6) but the Eagles have played a tougher schedule and have had some close games while the Monarchs’ lone loss was to Whitney Young of Chicago by 5 points.
Of their 20 victories, the closest Mater Dei win was a 10 point win over Pinnacle, AZ in the finals of the MaxPreps National Div at the Rancho Mirage Classic on Dec 29th. Their average margin of victory is 27 points.
But Mater Dei will have to play 4 quarters of good basketball to stay with the Eagles who hold the advantage of senior leadership with 6-7 UCLA signee Jake Kyman, 6-8 USC signee Max Agbonkpolo at the wings and 6-11 Sr. Shengzhe Li at center.
Mater Dei has an all soph front line of 6-9 Harrison Hornery, 6-9 Wilhelm Breidenbach, and 6-8 Nick Davidson. The Monarchs have a soph and two juniors in the backcourt with 6-4 Devin Askew a rising star in the class of 2021 at PG and juniors 6-3 Ryan Evans and 6-4 Aidan Prukop are the shooting guards. All are averaging in double figures between 10.6 and 13.4 so they sure know how to share the ball.
A board of selectors will select the top 8 teams from CIF-SS from no matter what division and put those 8 teams in the highest division, the Open. This year for the first time eight teams will be seeded into two pools with the winners of those two pools playing for the Open Division championship at the Cal Baptist University in Riverside.
Other teams could be sent into the southern regionals but I better wait until the final decision is made before I start speculating on how they are going to make those selections.
The team to beat in my estimation is going to be Sierra Canyon, who I predict will be repeat State champions. Led by Cassius Stanley, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr., they are ranked #1 in California and #4 in the nation.