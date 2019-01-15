Like it or not, per a new Trinity League format there is only one round of 5 games to decide the league title instead of home and away games with each foe for a 10 game schedule, as had been the case for the first 12 years of league play.

Mater Dei has dominated the league for the first 12 years but this year is no cinch, especially with a tough road game against Santa Margarita on Wednesday this week.

Mater Dei is 2-0 in league play coming in to the important matchup with Santa Margarita, who is 1-1.

Santa Margarita has a 0-24 total mark against the Mater Dei in league play but this should be their best chance they’ve ever had at breaking the spell. They are coming off a big win on Saturday night over Rancho Christian, the #13 ranked team in the USA.

Mater Dei (20-1) has a better season record than Santa Margarita (15-6) but the Eagles have played a tougher schedule and have had some close games while the Monarchs’ lone loss was to Whitney Young of Chicago by 5 points.

Of their 20 victories, the closest Mater Dei win was a 10 point win over Pinnacle, AZ in the finals of the MaxPreps National Div at the Rancho Mirage Classic on Dec 29th. Their average margin of victory is 27 points.



