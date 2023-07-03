Jase Butler used the June live period to make a name for himself out west while running with his Ross (Calif.) Branson School team and has some serious momentum to his name headed into July. He’ll spend the month playing the adidas 3SSB circuit with his Jalen Green Elite grassroots squad and will have plenty of eyes on him while he does.

The sturdy, 6-foot-4 guard has proven able to fill it up from long-range and has the kind of size and athleticism that make him an intriguing college prospect to say the least. Butler holds offers from schools such as Colorado State, Drake, Idaho and others, but a few high-major programs have recently started sniffing around his recruitment.

Rivals recently caught up with Butler to discuss where his process stands and what could be next.





ON SCHOOLS HE HAS BUILT RELATIONSHIPS WITH

“I’ve definitely built a good relationship with Colorado State. They don’t just hand out offers, so they built one with me before they even offered. They like to get to know you a little bit first. I know a lot about the school and the head coach.”

ON CSU

“I just like the way they play. They play a really up-tempo, free-flowing offense. They are one of the top-20 offenses in college basketball. They are just genuine people out there. They don’t promise anything, but they let me know I’m wanted.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I actually had an [official] with UC Santa Barbara, and I’m looking to set up visits to New Mexico and Colorado State.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE RECENTLY REACHED OUT

“I’m starting to receive some new interest. My coach has been telling me about it, but Illinois reached out to me a few days ago. It was Coach [Chester] Frazier. Other than that, it’s mostly been through my coach with the new schools.”

ON ILLINOIS

“I know a little about them just like most people do. I just know what I know because I see them on TV a lot, but I don’t know a lot yet.”

ON HIS GAME

“I would say I’m a bigger guard at 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5, but I can space you out. I have a high IQ and a good feel for the game. I can get to the paint and also shoot it.”

ON IF HE HAS A DREAM SCHOOL

“I don’t have a dream school, but I’d like to get some more Pac 12s involved. I would love to hear from West Coast schools like USC or UCLA .. schools like that.”