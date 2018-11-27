Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 02:51:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

It's a great time to be a high school fan, and our best promotion ever is back!

New annual subscribers to Californiapreps.com will get a FREE $99 worth of team gear of your choosing at the Rivals Fan Shop.

You'll not only get the best coverage of high school football, basketball and recruiting, you'll also get $99 worth of sports gear from our store, paying for the first year of your subscription.

***NEW MEMBERS SIGN UP HERE!***

(Please ensure your email address is valid; Rivals needs it to contact you with your gift card. The promo code 99Cyber must be entered in order to take advantage of the offer.)


Rules and restrictions:

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only or current monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual (directions below).

- Please provide a valid and current email address

- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.

- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion

- Offer is valid only while supplies last.


Already have a free Californiapreps.com registered account but are not a subscriber? SIGN UP HERE


Current Californiapreps.com monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual:

- Go this link: https://californiapreps.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

- Verify your password

- Click on the 'subscriptions' tab

- See the team site subscription module and click 'upgrade'

- Verify billing information

- Enter promo code: 99Cyber (see below image)

- Click 'Check Now' on promo code to verify correct input

- Click 'Upgrade to Annual' button

Here's the link to the Rivals.com Fan Shop website. LOTS to choose from when you take advantage of this offer and receive your code for $99 worth of gear free!


http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/

