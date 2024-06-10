BRADENTON, Fla. – Three days are officially in the books at the Under Armour Next Future 60 and after multiple sessions and intensely competitive games, realizations have been made regarding some of the country’s top underclassmen. From versatile bigs to high-ceiling underclassmen, we’ve zeroed in on a handful of players who turned in performances that were hardware worthy. MORE FUTURE 60: Shane Pendergrass’ list of offers grows | Saturday top performers | Friday top performers

BUCKET-GETTER: Chris Washington Jr.

At 6-foot-8, Washington’s ability to drain threes on one possession then come down on the next and take his man off the dribble and maneuver into the lane for a score gave opposing defenses headaches all weekend. The general consensus among coaches at the camp is that Washington is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential and his natural alpha mentality on the court could make him skyrocket as he progresses.

*****

PLAYMAKER: Tavid Johnson

He’s just a rising sophomore, but if his play this past weekend was any indication, Johnson will eventually be a household name in the recruiting world. His combination of blinding speed and quickness coupled with his feel and confidence as a lead guard at this age oozes special.

*****

SNIPER: JRob Croy

By far the easiest award to hand out this weekend, Croy was mind-boggling good from deep all weekend. Even when being blanketed defensively, Croy was able to knock down shots from NBA range consistently, so much so that he frustrated defenders. Croy also showed the ability to create his own shot and run the offense. Still, his efficient stroke was his greatest asset because it opened up other aspects of his arsenal offensively.

*****

TOP UNDERCLASSMAN: Javon Bardwell

The rising sophomore was masterful at picking his spots and extending the defense efficiently, making the right basketball play on virtually every possession and using his special blend of speed, quickness and three-level scoring ability to pick the defense apart consistently. Bardwell played with a confident energy that put the icing on the cake for his potential.

*****

DRIVER: Josiah Sanders

Sanders wasn’t going to be denied access to the lane when he made up his mind to get there. His ability to use angles and his quickness to get to his spots was almost scientific. Sanders kept opposing guards on his hip and was adept at using his 6-foot-4 frame to finish through contact.

*****

MR. VERSATILITY: Ian Miletic

Miletic was a matchup problem all weekend, using his 6-foot-7 frame to finish over the top of smaller perimeter players and knock down shots efficiently. Miletic’s length also made him a strong rebounder and defender, effectively making him one of the most productive players on the floor at all times.

*****

STOP SLEEPING: Shane Pendergrass

You won’t find the 6-foot-8 forward in any national rankings, but that may very well have to change after a productive spring and a strong showing at the Future 60. Pendergrass is agile and fluid with great footwork and a versatile offensive arsenal. He was a bouncy rebounder, remaining active around the paint and making plays using his motor and energy, yet his skill set is advanced even though he’s only been playing for three and a half years.

*****

TOP BIG MAN: Babatunde Durodola