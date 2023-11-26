ATLANTA – Top teams and prospects came out of the gates firing on day one, but on day two the focus seemed to be centered around consistency. From new names emerging to old reliable prospects maintaining their dominance here’s who turned heads on Saturday.

After going for 40 points and 10 rebounds in a blowout win over McEachern and Ace Bailey on Friday, Boozer stuck to his script of inside-out dominance, posting 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a loss to Wasatch Academy. Boozer, who checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals150, was virtually unguardable overpowering Wasatch in the paint, knocking down two threes and going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tucker’s ability to put the ball on the floor and create from the wing at his size (6-foot-8) was too much for Oak Ridge to handle over the course of the game. Tucker, who checks in at No. 19 overall in the Rivals150, finished with 20 points in the Knights’ 82-61 win. Tucker defined “matchup problem” in this game.

Phillips was relentless on the offensive end and kept his foot on the gas from the opening tip, connecting on deep 3-pointers and out-scoring Southern California Academy 11-9 after the first quarter. In the end, Phillips finished with 18 points in the win and took home the game’s MVP award in the process. Instant offense from the day he arrives on campus at Arizona. Mark it.

Once again Alozie was masterful at using his upper body strength to finish through contact on drives and mixed up his offensive attack with short floaters, the last of which iced the game for Dream City. Alozie finished with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win, continuing to build his stock in the 2026 class.

Wadley, who checks in at No. 26 overall in the 2026 class, was a sniper in Bishop O’Connell’s win over Oak Ridge, connecting on 4 of 8 from the 3-point line and scoring 16 points in the game. Wadley was a master of his movements without the ball, creating the lanes and space to launch from the perimeter with efficiency.

After sitting out on Friday with an injury, Boozer came out and ran the offense masterfully as usual, scoring 10 points and dishing out nine assists with just two turnovers all night. Boozer is the ultimate floor general.

