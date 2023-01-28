Trent Perry is in no rush in his recruitment. Yes, he's already stacked a group of offers, but he is focused on helping his team win state title this year. Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, California) has lost just one game this season, and Perry is a big part of why the team has been so dominant.

The 6-foot-4 guard has been tasked with running the show for his team, and he has continued to develop as a point guard to close out his junior season.

It has naturally grabbed attention from college programs with Colorado, Cal, Vanderbilt, Stanford, USC, Santa Clara, Hawaii and Loyola Marymount being some of the programs that have already been in pursuit of the 2024 prospect.

Perry has taken several unofficial visits to campuses around the country, but so far only the Buffs have hosted him for an official visit. He took that trip back in September, and it left a strong impression on the junior guard.

"Honestly, it was amazing," he said about that late-summer visit to Boulder. "The whole coaching staff, all of the players, they were very welcoming when I stepped on the campus. I was able to bond with them a little bit. I was able to get in depth about what they want as my role.