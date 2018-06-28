ATLANTA - His nickname is "Babyman," but 2020 five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is much more man than baby.

At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Flowe performed like he has this entire offseason and through his sophomore season - physical, fearless and unrelenting.

With the look of a hungry dog to raw meat, Flowe jammed people at the line of scrimmage - and that’s putting it delicately. He stunned numerous running backs, receivers and tight ends with his strength and his non-stop physical nature.

Some fell to the ground. Many were thrown off their routes. The Upland, Calif., standout is not finesse. He’s brute strength.

“When I was little, I was a kid but I was big like a man,” Flowe said about the inception of his nickname. “I was a big kid.

“I’m very aggressive and I don’t like to lose, so I go hard every play. That’s what I like do. I like to press people.”