I’ll let my guy Kendrick Lamar tell Jyah’s song. He’s from a place in Compton where your humble writer E-Woods used to teach 4th graders in the late 90’s. Go ahead K.Dot, use your magic voice to illuminate on sensational college freshman point guard supreme Jyah LoVett. K.Dot has a song with heart called All The Stars that was used in the movie Black Panther. “Is it anything and everything you hoped for? Or do the feeling haunt you?” Just ask Jyah, who grew up in the Pasadena area and is well loved by many in SoCal. J-LoVett is a freshman at San Jose State who is jet quick, ultra fit, and absolutely phenomenally skilled. She can beat any double team trap put on her with her mad dribbling skills and lioness mindset. To digress and offer contrast, last year April Phillips had a San Jose State team that finished 6-25 in her first year as a head coach. It was her chance to remake the culture but I’ve known 6,000 college coaches since 2001 and it’s always a daunting task. Just ask Jyah and she’ll humbly tell you her goals for San Jose State this year. “My goal is to always to be a winner as a competitor, as a player and as a student athlete. “To really win you have to notice what’s around you. I’ve always been in the situation where I come in and help a team and turn it around. That’s what I live for. I have to know myself really well to do that. “I’ve had a lot put into me, the only way I can repay that is to give back and show I’m all in, help however I can. I fear no one but God. “I’m humble but I know I’m a dawg and I’m here to help San Jose State coach April Phillips and our staff to humbly get everyone to achieve the biggest turnaround possible. “I want us to be the talk of the town for our great team chemistry, us be the talk of the conference, and eventually the talk of the country. We all want to feel a shared pride and combine our talents together.” #Jyah is one of them ones Check out her Instagram photos, video https://instagram.com/jyah.lovett?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



Jyah LoVett

Jyah might be the most pure and talented of all the players I’ve ever seen, and definitely the most underrated in her career thus far. I know that’s hard to comprehend for some who have followed my work of over 600+ stories. I can see the future for her and it’s so absolutely stunning because of her determination, skill, upbringing, ethos, and 25 other factors that we don’t have time to unpack here. I’ve known well-loved SoCal figure Jamal Boykin since he was a freshman at Fairfax High. He went on to Duke and Cal. I used to put good players to train in his care in Los Angeles in 2001. I had so much belief in J then and told him, “You’ll be a coach or trainer in the NBA or maybe for the Lakers one day.” That came true, we laugh about it. He’s such a great guy, and he’s also the trainer for JuJu Watkins who’s a great college talent that’s enrolled at USC. I see the future with young people as I get to know them and support them. I did the same with Jamal’s best buddy Pat Christopher on getting to the NBA. I tried helping him lots at an early age. And it’s just as I’ve always tried to stay close watching Jyah. It’s in my nature as being a teacher to help others learn and blossom on their own. My guy Jay from the Clippers who has been a trainer for 25 years tells me I have a 3rd eye to see talent and tell the future. Maybe so. Jyah LoVett seems so very much like my friend Essence Carson of the WNBA in her emerging game and personality. Both so fire eloquent, Essence a feature TED speaker, musician, passionate, strong minded and determined. E-Carson is one of the magical ones, a WNBA champ and former all star, a self professed hope dealer. Check out her Instagram: https://instagram.com/essencecarson?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



Essence Carson

I could see that for Jyah too, because when you watch J-LoVett play on the court it’s like she’s pure artistry like Jean-Michel Basquiat, my fav all time artist and one I know Essence likes as well. When I see Jyah play, as I have so many times, I see her in my mind’s eye playing in a $1,000 Armani suit as Jean-Michel Basquiat painted in his painting that sold for a record breaking $110 million. Jyah plays fast-paced with her heart racing a thousand beats per second, yet always perfectly under control. It is neo-expressionism that transcends basketball. You just have to witness it once to understand its raw impression upon the world, people. Jyah played an extra year after high school under legendary coach April Schilling to refine her skills to be ready for college. April is the WNBA’s Dallas Wings 1st assistant coach this past year. A-Schilling told me recently, “I really believe Jyah is going to make a big, big splash in college basketball off the great game she showed at our Bella Vista Preparatory team last year.” She would know. April took her UCSB team to a final four and went on to play for legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summit and she now trains lottery pick women from all around the country to make the WNBA. I ask other WNBA scouts I talk to pretty often about Jyah and their assessment is about the same, a very positive outlook in their projection of Jyah’s potential. Honestly, it’s like another Mountain West guard that played at San Diego State last year that I am extremely close with as a person, Asia Avinger. Asia was about the best player in that conference as a freshman a couple of years ago. Jyah is an absolute dawg in my opinion just like Asia who gets the utmost respect from the west coast. Asia just transferred to the University of Georgia for this year. Other college programs Asia wanted to go to didn’t seeher potential when she came out of high school, but I saw it clear as day. An extremely well respected Pac-12 coach told me Asia was a very high 1st round pick if she stays her course as a great guard in college by her senior year indeed. Facts.



Asia Avinger

It’s easy for me to see all this and I think it’s kind of fun to share with the reader about who has next up to know about and follow. I’m all in to see Jyah with her amazing handles, scoring ability, unselfish passing, and incredible IQ. I predict that she will help her squad to improve maybe 16-20 games this season! Jyah needs to be known, this is the 2nd story I’ve done on her because she is HER. To know even more about her you can see the other story I did: Click here: jyah-double-nickle-lovett-grabbing-smoke-in-2021- What the reader also needs to know about Jyah is that she has a fantastic and caring mom Siria, awesome brother Zekiah LoVett who is still in college playing hoops, an older brother Marcus Jr who was great in prep and in college at St. Johns. Jyah has time to match and possibly surpass Marcus Jr.’s fame as others catch on to her oozing talent and fierce ability. Marcus LoVett Jr had 7 million views on Instagram for some of his exploits on video, so that’s a lot of belief in Jyah no doubt from your humble E-Woods, right? Her dad Marcus is the most real, wise, caring dude that one could ever imagine. He’s a great, great dad. An absolute Mt. Rushmore legendary trainer in LA the last 23 years. He’s along the lines of other legendary trainers and real one figures in LA history like Olin Simplis and Keion Kindred. Marcus runs We Win Training program. Click >> We Win Training on instagram Feel what Marcus has to say about his daughter, “I told Jyah to take advantage of the opportunity to grow at San Jose State this year. I didn’t even look and see what the team did last year, I didn’t follow what had happened. I just followed the athletic director. “Honestly, it all started with an offer. As a parent I can only go off the offer. What I think Jyah can bring to the program is that she wants to be coachable and grow. Up to this point her transition has been seamless. We all grow in life.”



Jyah LoVett