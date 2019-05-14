Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker commits to Arizona
Arizona picked up a commitment from one of the best sit-out transfers available in the form of former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker on Tuesday evening. Formerly a member of the Rivals150, Baker will sit out next season before seeing his eligibility begin in the fall of 2020, giving him three full seasons to play in Tucson.
Baker discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.
“I just loved that it is closer to home, a big stage and the opportunity to come in and be someone that leads the team,” he said. “Just talking to Sean Miller, he has a lot of passion for basketball and to win, and so I do. He has liked me since high school, and I was unsure of all of the players that he had but he talked about getting me back to myself and coming in and being as great of a player that I can be.”
Primarily used in spot-up situations at Kentucky, Baker sat out his freshman season and played sparingly this past year. He did see his minutes progress throughout the conference portion of the season and was vital in the Wildcats’ second-round NCAA Tournament win over Wofford, chipping in with eight points in 18 minutes of action.
Choosing the Pac 12 program over Arizona State, Fresno State, Marquette, Saint Mary’s and San Diego State, Baker will return closer to his West Coast home. A 6-foot-4 guard and the 82nd overall prospect in the 2017 Rivals150, Baker will likely be leaned upon for not just his shooting prowess, but also his ball skills as he was a valued playmaker dating back to his high school days.
After this season, Arizona will see Max Hazzard graduate and could potentially lose Josh Green, Nico Mannion and Brandon Randolph early to the NBA. Minutes and the opportunity to succeed should be there for the taking for Baker, who would have the chance to provide quality production in the backcourt as the Wildcats look to ascend the Pac-12 pecking order.