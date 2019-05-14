MORE: Five-star Jalen Johnson discusses top four

Arizona picked up a commitment from one of the best sit-out transfers available in the form of former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker on Tuesday evening. Formerly a member of the Rivals150, Baker will sit out next season before seeing his eligibility begin in the fall of 2020, giving him three full seasons to play in Tucson.

Baker discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.

“I just loved that it is closer to home, a big stage and the opportunity to come in and be someone that leads the team,” he said. “Just talking to Sean Miller, he has a lot of passion for basketball and to win, and so I do. He has liked me since high school, and I was unsure of all of the players that he had but he talked about getting me back to myself and coming in and being as great of a player that I can be.”