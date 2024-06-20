Nikolas Khamenia got an offer from North Carolina in late May just hours after the only live period of the spring AAU season concluded. That started a very good month for the 40th ranked player in the 2025 class.

Since then he has new offers from Arizona, Louisville. Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Purdue, and Tennessee. He also brought home a gold medal with the USA U18 National Team at the FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina. Khamenia averaged 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, and started all six games. He finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds in the championship game.

Khamenia already had on offer sheet that stood on its own merit before the last four weeks that consisted of Cal, Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, St, John's, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, and Virginia were some of the teams.

Jason Jordan writes, "At 6-foot-8, Khamenia’s versatility on both ends of the floor is what’s made him a hot prospect among college basketball coaches. Still, as gifted as he is as a three-level scorer, Khamenia said he gets more excited about threading the needle on a sharp pass than he does on draining an NBA 3-pointer."

The North Carolina coaches along with many others in the country got the opportunity to see Khamenia during the May live period on the new Puma sponsored Pro16/NXT AAU circuit. Robert Icart is Khamenia's coach with BTI. He spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated Wednesday night about one of the best players he says he has ever coached in two decades.