LYNWOOD, Calif. -- Sophomore forward Kijani Wright was the only five-star prospect in attendance at last weekend's Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp and he played like it.

A 6-foot-8 bruiser at Los Angeles (Calif.) Windward who plays for the Compton Magic during the summer, Wright is an alpha dog in the paint and showed why he made USA Basketball's U16 team during the summer.

The experience with Team USA was valuable and Wright is also fully committed to playing with physicality.



"I learned never to take any plays off," Wright told Rivals.com. "USA it teaches you to care about the game. To run the floor, to play your position.

"When I'm playing against little guys I definitely want to use my strength. Even against bigger guys I think I'm utilizing my body more. I'm trying to just bury guys in the post."

