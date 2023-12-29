If you don’t follow Colorado or Pac-12 basketball all that closely, there’s a chance that you haven’t heard about the season that KJ Simpson is having.

Part of that is because Colorado hasn’t played a ton of top competition thus far. Yes, it played a solid Florida State team on a weekday afternoon and a very good Colorado State team up in Fort Collins. The Buffs also made quick work of a fading Miami team a few weekends ago out in Brooklyn. Part of it may also be that Simpson wasn’t on a bunch of preseason All-American teams.

When you thought about the best guards in America coming into this season, maybe you thought of Tyler Kolek, Trey Alexander or Max Abmas. When you thought about the best guards in the Pac-12, it was Caleb Love, Isaiah Collier or Boogie Ellis.

The lack of attention certainly isn’t because of Simpson’s play this season, which has become harder and harder to deny. The junior point guard has been lighting the basketball world on fire, impacting the game in multiple ways on both ends of the court.

Heading into conference play, Simpson is second in the Pac-12 in scoring (19.9 PPG), fifth in assists (4.6 APG), and third in steals (2.1 SPG). He is also top 10 in the conference in shooting percentage (57.7%), and leads the way among all Pac-12 players who are getting up 10 shots a game. Oh, and he’s also second in the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage (90.4%) and first in 3-point percentage (48.9%), putting him in the very rare 50-40-90 club.