Kourt Williams recaps another visit to SEC school
Kourt Williams was back at Texas A&M this past weekend, his second trip in a few months, and the Aggies impressed him again.A lot stood out for the three-star defensive back/linebacker from powerho...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news