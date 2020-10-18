CaliforniaPreps - L.A. 2022 PG Throne? Jailah Donald runs these streets!

Watching prep junior Jailah Donald (Serra HS) hold her own vs. WNBA women in the summer at the Olin Simplis proving-ground scrimmages for the ages is breathtaking. Why do I gas, gas, gas her up in the story title, even though you might not have heard of J-Don? She was injured last year, maybe she was overlooked, never given proper-props. But oh, this 5-11 PG for the ages will make you feel her game no doubt! She even averaged double digits as a freshman two years ago playing alongside Lexi Tucker (Texas Tech).



Jailah drives to the hoop.

Rewind, as I watched Jai in a summer game vs. the W’s Marina Malbrey, Kennedy Burke, Arica Carter, Jineen Williams, elite prep player Kiki Iriafen, and so many talented ballers in that scrimmage. Jai more than held her own, confidently stepping into her J, dishing off passes to her teammates. J? She is so fresh, stylish, so fly, beyond fly! See her play for Cal Sparks or the Serra High Cavs but if you miss seeing her, mark my words, you’ll regret it fosho! Why this story E-Woods? I want you to truly know Jai, her deep inside story. She’s the culmination of LOVE, which is a cliche, but it’s so true in her case. Example: she has been highly mentored by one of the best trainers and prep and AAU coaches in the game today, Will Hailey. I cannot find another guy I respect more than Will. He helps at-risk youth find peace. His job isn’t easy but he helps so many kids so deeply and him helping so many fine young women in the Sparks organization so impressed me. I predict Will and Jai will find fantastic success because of Jai’s work ethic, talent, and drive. The Donald fam say Will and the ever so dope Elbert Kinnebrew of Cal Sparks fame are the butter on their toast: that’s love. Will Hailey? After a Serra practice, he will work Jai out and she’s never complaining to him, just thankful. She embraces the grind, putting in hour after hour of sweat, training each week. She has crazy dedication and barely takes off a Friday once in a while to chill with her girls but never seeming to have time to hit her fav place, Magic Mountain, before Covid-19 took that away. Who is 100? Will and J-Don both giving their all. Together they act 100% committed and show that today’s prep stars don’t have to act entitled. What absolutely must be highlighted is the real-one efforts of Will’s daughters Caila and Camille who are true fam to the Donald household. Both sisters are great friends, along with the special mentoring of the super dope former LB Poly and Louisville star Arica Carter who played in the WNBA.



Caila & Jai

The word “love?” It manifests through these mentors being there for Jai. They picked her up from her house, drove her to train with Olin’s cadre of super clients all last summer. Why? Four simple letters: L-O-V-E. Imagine Jai going up vs. the WNBA’s Kennedy Burke, Marina Malbrey, and so many elite players. What does that do for a kid? That experience rubs off on a budding prep star; that’s love! What is transforming Jai to ascend to that next level dominance? I’ll just let Jai explain, “So many have been there for me on this journey. My dad put a basketball in my hands in an early age and I soon graduated from dance and ballet to hardcore hoop playing vs. the boys. “I appreciate my dad so much. He’s always reminding me to have handles; those skills will get you there. Will’s daughters Caila and Camille are big sisters to me. Arica Carter took me under her wing during Will's sessions. Arica made sure I got some reps in with her at Olin Simplis training and that experience of high level competition and training inspired me to get with Olin’s open runs. I have big goals, one is to hopefully be Del Rey League player of the year. “Another goal is to score 1,000 points this season and it’ll take like 20-25 ppg at Serra. As a senior I hope to be a McDonald’s All American but I’m a team player first and foremost, whatever it takes to help our team advance. “I want to pass out many assists as well, get everyone involved. We will open eyes with our Serra high team, our Cal Sparks team. I love my teammates, we will do this together. We’ve all been held back by Covid-19 but you can’t hold back our love for each other. I’m proud to rep Darby Park and Inglewood, that’s where I’m from of course.



Elbert Kinnebrew

“Elbert has us ready to go and we won’t disappoint. I’m not into just trying to get a bunch of D1 offers, I only talk to a couple D1 programs that are real with me. My inner circle advisors taught me it’s all about the fit not the name, the journey not just the award, although awards are validation and nice. “I’m going to pay it all forward, all that was given me, and a lot has been put into me by special people like coach James Anderson of the Sparks. We all respect him so much because of who he is, not just his amazing record at St Anthony. “Coach James used to coach in the WNBA and he believes in me. He put his name out there for me with college coaches because he believes in me. I have to live up to that and repay the kindness given me in the Sparks family. “Will also encourages me on, to repay that belief through sweat and believing in myself, my teammates, and our Sparks organization. That’s what it’s all about, making people proud around me, and myself too.” #now do you see, J-Don mad driven What is necessary to truly be an LA guard throne holder? That Point-GOD supreme? That girl running ish above all others? Let me give you a story where I was chillin with the Donald fam bam recently, your humble writer, E-Woods at Zuma beach a week ago. I’m trying to drop mad knowledge, breaking it down to Jai. I’m listening to her dreams and then bam, pow, boom I hit with the straight up, no sugar coating advice. I told her, “Girl, your muscles and physique are poppin at that elite D1 level already.” Jai gave a little flex, flex, and said thanks while smiling wide, “Appreciate that Erik, I’m trying.” I told her, your personality reminds me so much of Josh Christopher. You are both so bubbly and fun-loving, you’re both different. I told her, you are at the crossroads of being where Dylan Andrews was as a soph last year to start his season. Both DA and Jai are now juniors this year. DA is at Windward where he took off last year. He was under appreciated as a top 50 nationally ranked guard. “You know my guy DA?,” I asked Jai, she said, “Yes sir I know him.” So I told Jai, “Don’t just know who DA is, feel what he felt as he ascended to be king of the city. Do what he did, now that you’re over your ankle injury from summer 2019. “You were held back a good part of your soph prep season, AAU too, but you need to kill it like DA did last year. You need to make em put respect on your name. You can do it!” She said looking determined “I’m ready.” I told Jai, “Many believe in you. You need to be fearless like DA was last year. He rose up to be top 15 national ranking status because of being utterly fearless, poppin muscles, speed, PG handles, pure passing.” Some may be saying, what the heck E-Woods, why don’t you just write the story like they do at Bleacher Report, like Eric Sondheimer does for the Times? I could, but I could also be “that guy” who encourages a kid on to greatness. I make my bread teaching 1st graders but I make good karma by trying to empower those that cross my path. There’s a difference, and I know it.



I’m proud of many young players in the Sparks’ organization and I plan to do the stories of Ryann Bennett, Puff Morris, Janessa Cotton. Their parents are fam, how can I not put it down down 100 for Sparks players? Back to Jai at Zuma Beach, I ask her, you know of Mater Dei kid from last year, dope guy I met when he was your age, he’s now at Kentucky: Devin Askew? She says yes. When Dev was ballin out vs. NBA pros at Air West, the pros said Dev was so fearless, so good, that NBA pros said Dev treated them like they were a “hmmm, hmmm bum.” I didn’t say it right there at Zuma Beach that the pros said Dev treated them like a MF bum, but Jai got the point. I told her to be the Queen of the city, whoa, that takes a lot! You have to put it ALL out there, be fearless. You don’t have to be cocky, just act super confident and have to back it up. I told her when I wrote Dev’s story, he was afraid of no other competitor. The same must be known about Jai! What I hope comes out in this feature is that Jai is such a confident yet humble player and what makes her special is her concept of competition. She’s not just competing vs. others to play the game, she’s playing it within herself. That is she wants to be better than she was the day before, on her way to being the best she can be. Also important to note about her is she’s just so freaking cool to be around, me seeing her fun, goofy yet competitive. Like when her and her dad were shadow boxing at Zuma Beach, just spontaneously fun loving.



The fam has major love for each other. Jai’s mom, Latisha, is a dope mom, swaggy is Latisha. Jai’s little bro JaBryan Jr, an 8th grader, is a cool kid doing great things. As is Jai’s older brother Davyon Hancox who just graduated college and the fire academy. He’s a frontline Covid-19 hero being an EMT. Davyon competes and is featured on TV’s American Ninja, because he has skill, fortitude, poppin’ muscles like Jai. Dude is the epitome of a man on a mission, just like his whole fam. I won’t give you a highlight vid of Jai playing ball in this story, nah, you need to go out and see her ball for yourself. I’ll show you a vid of her brother, because Jai plays like she’s AN AMERICAN NINJA, out to take the LA Throne. So he’s a lil teaser of how dope Jai really is. Yeah, it’s like that.



I asked this family if I should I put in the story how dad JaBryan was a baller at Gardena High. I said to JaBryan, “I know Paul Pierce taught you how to shoot; you killed it back in the day, graduating in 94’. You’re a dope dad that helps run transportation for the city of Santa Monica.” JaBryan said, “This story is about my baby girl, don’t worry about me, just write about her E-Woods.” Ok, but to give the full picture on someone, you just have to share where they’re from to truly know where they’re going. That’s why I speak highly of JaBryan, feel me? That’s said, getting to know mom Latisha Donald has been breathtaking for your humble writer E-Woods. She reminds me of Chaka Ferrel, super dope mom of UCLA’s Charisma Osborne. I should’ve been born bro and sis with Chaka. I can’t really compliment a person higher than comparing someone to Chaka. Chaka and Latisha are both so cool and funny, caring, loving, utterly dedicated to getting their babies set up be successful in society. Latisha, she was a pre-school teacher when Jai was young and growing up. Latisha’s warmth, her ethos, it pours through all her family. Her dream was to keep teaching but she gave up grindin’ in the class to be a full time stay at home mom. Like my guy Pooh Jeter would say, Salute, Salute, to take care of her babies. Wow! Let’s hear some crazy dope quotes on Jai. From Will Hailey, “I think Jai has what it takes. She works so hard, gives it her all. We’re so proud to be connected to her in this journey of hers.” Elbert Kinnebrew says, “Jailah is a bit under radar for her talent level. She had some injuries that kept her from some games last year, both club and HS. She projects as a Major D1 pure PG, and we also appreciate her as a person a lot.” Arica Carter says, “I appreciate Jai, we all do. Yes, I’m going to keep helping her as much as I can.” #fye quotes, from fye people



Arica Carter and Jailah running the floor