L.A. City D-1 Championship won by Granada Hills over University
LA City Section D-1 Championship:Granada Hills Highlanders 71, University Wildcats 54Granada Hills exploded in the second half to defeat University for the LA City Section D-1 Championship at L.A. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news