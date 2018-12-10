Best organized open b-ball runs in LA? Air West. Period. Why? For starters Keion Kindred co-runs Air West. He just coached his Drew League team Redemption to win a chip this past summer and at A/W he gives that same level of effort every Wednesday. Air West players aren’t players on a court, they’re like samurai warriors locked in a brotherhood of skills and competition. Also running A/W is co-founder Chris “Ghetto Bird” Young, fantastic caring playground legend in LA. He and Keion together orchestrate these 51/52 weeks-a-year pulsating games that improve young men’s lives.



Air West co-founders Keion Kindred and Chris Young

Really? How many places can elite ballers go in LA to improve their game where hoop is still sacred? The A/W vibe? It’s more supreme than the Supreme Shop on Melrose in LA. How so? At A/W, you’re not paying $300 for a Supreme shirt - no, you’ve earned the chance to wear an A/W jersey, and that translates into pro teams around the world who will want to pay you to wear their uniform. Point being: getting invited to play at A/W means something HUGE in the basketball world fosho. How important is it for me, E-Woods, to do justice to writing about the A/W games? It’s been a couple months since I was there. I wrote 10 drafts for this story, hit the delete button again and again because the reader deserves to “feel” the A/W universe. What did it take to inspire this story enough to publish? Have you ever heard how Steven Spielberg came up with the story for his classic movie ET, The Extra Terrestrial? it came to S-Spielberg in a dream. That’s how A/W came to me, in my slumber. I just remember going to sleep a couple nights ago, putting away my system 8 Kobe all star galaxy shoes under my bed, escaping the nether world between life and death and dreaming of the 40 super talented A/W ballers getting busy in the setting of space. Crazy, how it was seeing everyone decked out in foamposite galaxy shoes as I slept. At the actual real A/W games I was so impressed with Kwame Alexander of Cal St San Bernardino and Drew League fame, and in my dream my guy is zooming to the rim. But get this, Kwame was missing his head like the headless horseman. Vanished were his styling dreadlocks, but instead, his body was topped by the planet Jupiter.



Kwame Alexander - his gravity pulls in rims

K-Alexander is a physical specimen in life, but was even more athletic in his heavenly body that was battling the ultra force of the rim, in which he wanted to deposit the ball without getting sucked in because it was “a black hole.” That orange hoop rim was twinkling purple and swirling up all the ballers and pulling my guy Kwame across the court, but dude just slammed it home and sped away in the dark like when you ride Space Mountain at Disneyland. #Space Jam has nothing on my dream How hard do you think K-Alexander dunks in real life? Imagine 1,000,000 harder than a gangsta rim rattle no doubt. That’s the thing, every Wednesday in LA, the tremendous gravity that commands A/W ballers to come from all parts of the city, they head out to that secret gym where dudes need to receive an encrypted invitation/text that summons them. Not even light can escape the pull of epic A/W games. Scientists conjecture that on the other side of a black hole is a tear in the time space continuum. A spaceship entering a black hole could theoretically travel back in time, be in another dimension through the vector spiral of the hole. Being at A/W is like you went through the other side of a black hole into a different dimension, an event horizon that takes you back to the pure days when Magic and Larry Bird did their thing in the early 80’s. I wish all the entitled ballers I’m surrounded by today with their greedy playground of habits throwing the shot up 2 seconds after catching it would be sucked up by a black hole. We sadly are in an instant gratification society nowadays. #A/W is throwback purity



Drew League coach Keion Kindred and players celebrate their league championship

Back to my A/W dream I’m seeing this ferocious 6-8 monster player Kwame, full of muscles and hustle and the fiery personification of a giant planet crashing, was smashing on all A/W defenders who got in his way. The real A/W games? Hectic. Those runs are 10-15 minute quick games. The vacuum of space has nothing on the sweat laden floor of A/W, because if you don’t go super nova on the other squad to separate yourself, you’re done son. I witnessed cat-quick guard Antonio "Swag Champ" Biglow cutting dudes up all night with his penetration or scoop to the rim. What keeps me going back to A/W after 10 stories is cool guys like Antonio. I asked him which country he’s been playing for and he told me that he’s been taking care of his daughter in LA, another example of a dope guy in the dopest place to watch elite hoops. What is the secret sauce that makes A/W so special? The runs feel like a family reunion because of the love that dudes show, but also it feels like you really need to be on your toes as if you’re in a viper pit. Why? The 40 plus guys that A/W lets ball in these 2 A/W courts, at least 85% of them possess enough grit to have been a good college baller or be an overseas player. Most any guy could come down on the break, throw up a pass for a lob dunk, or catch a nasty lob dunk. Many guys have swag, and many show pride by talking stuff a la Gary Payton style. Whether to gain a mental edge or pump themselves up, you’ll hear players say things to a defender like, “Told you not to jump with me.” Or conversely the defender shouting out to the offense, “I’m going to steal that ball like a bag of cookies, and then block your shot like it’s nothing.” Rarely do players get in each other’s faces, but it has happened. If an A/W baller doesn’t possess that leaper/slasher style game to the rim, then expect them to be able to come down and nail a 30 footer. Their defender might say to them, “That ain’t ish.” The A/W baller takes that challenge and makes a point to come down 2 more possessions in a row and nail twin 30 footers to make the other team a believer. I shake my head every 15 minutes at the amazing things that occur.



Chris Telesford

Why so intense? A/W teammates will kick their teammate’s butt if they carelessly throw away a possession. Let me try the describe how important A/W games are in the network of “keeping your rep up” in search of that overseas contract. If you’re a big man and you’re not clearing that rebound, elbows out, you’re not doing it right. As a pro, your body and skill is your livelihood, constantly reminding yourself that this is the place you gauge yourself in between overseas contracts. If your game is improving and you’re keeping your rep up, a capable baller can make $20,000 per month in Israel. But if you’re not being serious in keeping those skills sharp (even with a great body, resume and history of hoop), you might be in line for a $5,000 per month deal in a Mexican pro league. That’s a big difference. Basketball is like most things in life: you must network and rep in the community that values your skill. Now do you see why the gravity of A/W pulls in ballers to show up, to show that they can strike like a black mamba or be get bitten? You feel this is where everyone sees how your game is progressing, it’s more than getting to play with friends you grew up with. #game reps game A very nice player that impressed me so much at A/W that night who I appreciated chopping it up with is 30 year old Chris Telesford. He balled at Hamilton High and Columbus State. In the A/W games he wasn’t just using his agile 6-4 frame to splash jumpers on comp, he would roll from the baseline and rise up for smooth dunks. I asked him, “Why are you so passionate out there bro? It’s almost like you’re taking the game personal trying to win at all costs.” This laid back and polite guy off the court told me, “When I step on this hardwood it brings me back to my childhood, a switch is flipped. I go all out like I’m in high school trying to make a rep, because I love these guys who I’m playing with here. “They aren’t just the best ball players in the city, they are the only guys I know that can make me play my very best. They inspire me. At A/W we don’t just share a court, we share a chance to sharpen our mentality, get it up 3 notches. It’s fun but it’s intense, and that’s what you see in me out there.” A/W dudes are in each other’s orbits each Wednesday. They bounce an orb called a basketball, people think it’s made out of leather and some plastic. What is that ball really made of though is heart, love, and sweat. In my dream I saw Keion and Chris, who’ve been close friends since childhood. They showed up looking like Twin Stars in my dream, circling each other in the A/W solar system. Did you know there exists a real system called Sirius and Cignus X-1? The latter being a black hole, a collapsed star that has weight that is fantastically heavy. Like you could put the mass of the entire earth on the end of a pen. Consider a black hole star is several times bigger than our sun. That’s why all the ballers are drawn to Keion and Chris, K and C. Dudes have that much respect and gravity in LA, they draw in the best to A/W fosho.



Dejon Prejean in Hungary