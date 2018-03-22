Where can the crisp “bank shots” from LA’s most dedicated baller$ be found? Answer: At LA Air West at an undisclosed gym every Wednesday night.

These money bank shots don’t clang through the rim, they “Ca-Ching” through the nets with a simultaneous $woosh and cash register sound. “Consistency leads to Currency”, as my dude Keion Kindred is fond of saying. You want to be a high skilled playa in LA, you will definitely be helped by participating at Air West. Basketball never stops there and there’s no half steppin’ allowed. Because at Air West, your game is your entry ticket to be invited in.



February is the lead up to the summer heat and what does the summer want? It beckons for that baller who is a “-40 cold piece of work”, a baller that grinds hard in winter, sweating blood and tears preparing himself in preparation to explode at an NBA pre draft camp, a top AAU comp, or at a Drew League game. That’s what’s on on the minds of the high school, college, and adult age men who ball at Air West. Period. What really earns my respect about Air West? If only you, the reader, could see these Air West open run games with your own eyes like I have. It would truly inspire you to see these runs. The most amazing thing about Air West to me is how Keion Kindred, who runs the scoreboard, sets the rosters and keeps his energy level stratospherically high all night long from 8-10 pm. K makes the energizer bunny look chill in comparison. How? Keion literally uses his baritone voice to boom like a bullhorn, it shoots out his mouth every 2 seconds. Confidently and ever-motivating you’ll hear him say, “Shout out to our guy Uri who just got married, shout out to Dashawn Gomez for bringing his A game, shout out to my android phone battery for staying alive.” His chatter is humorous and inspiring. The non-stop verbiage keeps everyone on their toes. No Air West baller wants to hear Keion say, “You’re half steppin’ out there, time to come out and let someone else play who wants it more.” I heard him shout that a couple times Wednesday.



Big Daddy Kane

Keion makes sure guys give it their all. He’s a rare charismatic personality, a force of nature unlike anyone else I’ve ever met. K-Kindred reminds me of 80’s iconic rapper Big Daddy Kane - smooth, confident, in control without having to dominate the convo. How you say? It’s his questions that he poses to the players, the kind that have open ended answers like, “How will you find a way to succeed?“ That’s dope ish that motivates like no one else does. K is an absolute expert of the game in a humble way. That’s why he reminds me of Big Daddy Kane. Keion is an embodiment of the lyrics that go, “You're just a butter knife, I'm a machete.” Example: A regular trainer or coach would ask what do you want to get better at? Keion expects his clients to know themselves. Example: if you are 5-10 tall and tell Keion you see yourself as the next DeAndre Jordan from the Clippers, he’ll let you know that your expectations of what you envision are unrealistic. He can’t train you because you haven’t tuned into what guard skills a 5-10 person should aspire to. That’s why K-Kindred is a machete to me. To help people be their best version of themselves he cuts through all the BS, keeps it real 100. That’s what you get at Air West. That’s also why Keion is a legendary figure in LA basketball. Only in his early 30’s, he trains pro ballers to be their best, utilizing real cutting edge technique, inspired psychology, and determination to visualize the best end product of yourself. I’ve seen him implement all this goodness at Air West so often and it’s always breathtaking to see guys come out their cocoon and fly toward the sun with heightened confidence and skill. What does this make K-Kindred? #Big Daddy Kane, no half steppin’



Buchi Awaji

I told Keion he’s the only person alive that would be able to coach a Drew League game and at the same time be its announcer, if he ever were to try this. Keion would surely do a great job a la famed Drew League announcer George Preciado, the voice and soundtrack of his generation at The Drew. What’s truly remarkable about this Wednesday of ball I watched at Air West? Keion was still recovering from jet lag, barely returning to LA from working in Dubai hours ago, yet he was training an international team that coveted his services. Now do you see how “Super K“ makes the energizer bunny look slow in comparison? He feels so compelled and inspired to show epic energy to his guys, offer them unbelievable feedback every time he and Chris Young set up an Air West fire session fosho. You need to know this organized exclusive open run is so dope in terms of game. But it is ALSO that the Air West ballers show so much regard for each other. These guys are more than b-ball players, they are respectful people that make their communities proud. 100. A dope Air West baller that epitomizes this is one of LAPD’s finest, Buchi Awaji. It’s not 6 in the morn, B is not at your door, but he’s splashing jumpers across the Air West floor. #shout out to rapper Ice-T B-Awaji is that overall good guy and 4 year police vet who happened to grow up with James Harden. He’s doing work at Air West this night, jab step, cut across the lane as he’s wearing an extremely rare light brown adidas J-Harden shoe. He says of ballin at Air West, “I appreciated growing up with James Harden. I love having Air West so we all can keep the memories alive and be able to ball together still. I try to use all the hoop tips James taught me over the years here. “It’s always a guaranteed solid run, it feels like family at Air West, everyone coming together on Wednesdays.”



What was also dope at Air West as well? Chris Barnes who balls at Tulsa University. People feel his game this night and he says of Air West, “I love the professional competition here, I appreciate the experience.” C-Barnes’s competition felt likewise about him. After games they’re like, “That’s one hard dude to guard.” An 8th grade kid I’ve gotten to know well the past year is Brandon Perez. He impressed me a lot at Air West as well. B, he keeps a 4.0 gpa and played at the Nike EYBL circuit for Paul Pierce’s 15 and under The Truth AAU team at an early age. A great kid who has an advanced sense of himself, Brandon has already taken an unofficial visit to a PAC-12 program in 7th grade no less. This 6-2 guard held his own at Air West and I was impressed that he asked questions of the vets, showed poise, picked his spots, and just beamed pride of being apart of this special place.



Brandon Perez with Paul Pierce