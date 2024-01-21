Which LA based trainer, coach, and real one has it on “10” to inspire the next generation of ballers across the nation? Which one has energizer bunny batteries in their backpack? Who is that transcendent up and coming training fam to get the kids off the couch in a single step to right in the middle of the hoop court, pouring swear trying to get the game just right? San Dixon is like that secret sauce for great athletes and teams that is necessary to transform a dream to reality with her unbelievable vision. Here's her instagram page I’ve known great athletes and players like Essence Carson, a true great in the history of WNBA, Ariel “Air” Hearn of Memphis legend that was an overseas phenom and deserves to be in the W, and upcoming wunderkind in junior high superstar Sydney Douglas. All these I just love and appreciate among so many that it would take me a book to fully give a full accounting of, people! San impacts the basketball game for so many because she has an open heart and feels for people and athletes as she takes the time to listen and truly communicate with them in ways most trainers, coaches, and mentors can’t fathom. This is likely because of her emotional depth. You’ll see her beat her chest with passion, veins pop in excitement, voice light up the entire gym in an uplifting way. Her knowledge and vast analytical knowledge of this beautiful game is truly inspirational. We both love athletes in a way that is divergent, our circle draws in players that are transformational to the game, and I’m just happy to see so many great players wise enough to listen to her!



San Dixon

If the word Energy were writing this story it would surely state that “San Dixon is as dope as it gets.” She helped coach the utterly dope squad Team Redemption to multiple T.Ware League Championships in what was previous known as the Women’s Drew League. It’s just breathtaking to see the vibrant culture she’s helping to build. Here’s a californiapreps.com story I wrote on the T.Ware League: Click here She has so many quality players surrounding her that appreciate her for the great authentic person that she is. Some are in, or were in, the WNBA that draw from San’s mad cool vibes. She is the epitome of soul on ice. What I appreciate about her, and I know others do, is her humanity, her constant humble nature. I’ll let her explain what her ethos and goals consist of, “I have a vision to help others and I ultimately want to open a facility that is a safe space, that center where others can be empowered to grow. “My grandma Maria Dixon fostered in me a belief that I could do anything. I want to pay that forward. My high school coach Sherp Schef put a lot into me, I just try to give others my all. “I tried to be an all around athlete growing up, playing softball and having fun with sports, honing my craft, getting to be a full scholarship baller out of Azusa High. Life is what you make of it and I try to go to the max for myself and with others in all I do!”



San and Ariel “ Air “ Hearn

San was a quick guard, a good shooter that had a great college career and graduated at San Diego State in 08’. She began her coaching career at Grossmont JC in 2012 and did much other great work around the LA area. She was the director of a Boys Club and earned everyone’s respect at the early age of 23 by helping mentor and train young boys there. She loves to tell the story of helping two young boys and only charging them $10. She wanted to help them for the love of the game. I often like to ask a story subject what music they like. In this case San loves Rick James, and the choice seems perfect because of her ultra energetic and excitable personality. But lyrics will never do justice to San, neither the beat. Her singular spirit can never be duplicated or drowned out by the machine of the world. She does seem very much awesome like Rick James to me. San also helps to organize the utterly successful victory runs that are the off-the-charts and help provide a sisterhood of competition and bonding. Those who attend are incredible ballers. There are men who help with the camera work, and even young upcoming players like current USC star Juju Watkins when she was at Sierra Canyon got mentorship there.



San and Rob Valentine at a training session

San always has her hand in synergistically helping with others to bring out the best in people. What greater good can you ask of a person in that altruistic pursuit than to help improve your fellow human? I asked her about this once, I’ve known San for many years, she told me, “I just try to help others. That’s what I was taught, pay it forward to others.” #San is truly amazing Click here to see victory runs San and I have a good friend who is also a great trainer and mentor: Rob Valentine who coaches with her on Team Redemption. Rob has much appreciation for her, “San is fam.” Here's a story I did on Rob Valentine Rob had this great look in his eye when I told him how dope I thought she was and that I was excited to do her life story. It was the same look as with J-Harden’s trainer Keion Kindred, who is so revered in LA and whose name speaks for itself in LA. He’s the other coach for Team Redemption that I admire so. An example of San’s immense energetic charm was shown at the recent Mamba Invitational this past summer. San put up a shot and quickly turned around and caught the cameras eye without blinking! It’s her immense charm, beyond belief singular love for the game, and her unique brand of happy go lucky realism that I truly appreciate in her. I try to highlight the absolute most real and expert trainers and mentors, those that have matriculated transcendent talent for like 15-25 years in LA and have a phenom body of work to stand on. I call them each individually a “Mt Rushmore trainer/mentor of LA.”



San at e Keion Kindred & Chris Young's Air West

These are longtime legend trainers like Keion Kindred, Chris Young, Olin Simplis, Casper Ware Sr., Rob Valentine, Pooh Jeter. All are torch carriers of vaunted Ray Lewis who is the all time best player in LA history that gave so much to the game. They all know and work with San and respect her as she is coming up to make her mark on the game. Me? I’ve spent my entire adult life as a writer and mentor to youngsters and I’ve also been a teacher and recruiting analyst for the last 25 years. It’s my life’s work to identify the best of the best! Yes, San Dixon deserves consideration to one day belong on this list for what she is bringing to the game. Without a doubt people, her heart is pure and her passion is on fire burning down the house of hoops! She told me she has tremendous pride in having been a Junior Sparks Director along with the aforementioned Keion Kindred and Chris Young that San tirelessly works with. She gets their respect, having worked with them since 2014 as a director, a prestigious position that she takes seriously. Young minds and bodies just come alive, you just have to see her once to realize she’s the real deal. Additionally, she also helps train at St. Mary’s High in Inglewood. She just gives and gives of her heart and skill with all she has! Me? As a teacher I have also been around youth for 25 years and I know that it takes a special gift to get young ones to trust you and immediately open up and buy into a shared goal that leads to success. Others say I have had vast success at it with youth after all these years, but truth be told? San Dixon is more gifted working with youth than I ever could be. She connects in a way and form that is utterly magical, like she’s been put on this earth to help others grow with skills, confidence, and vision of what they could truly become in life. 100.



San at Dicks It's Her Shot