{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 12:51:00 -0600') }}

Langborg Leads La Jolla Country Day to State D-3 Title

Division III State Champions La Jolla Country Day Torreys
Photo by Gerry Freitas
Brandon Tatera
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Division 3 State Finals: La Jolla Country Day 67, University 39 Ryan Langborg had a game high 23 points and 17 rebounds to lead La Jolla Country Day to a 67-39 win over University (San Francisco) ...

{{ article.author_name }}