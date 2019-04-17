Cole Anthony Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

STARTING FIVE: LSU reinstates Wade, Cincinnati hires Brannen, Duke making a move College basketball's late signing period begins Wednesday and top-five senior Cole Anthony is the highest ranked of 13 Rivals150 prospects still left on the board. Today, our team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald looks at where each of them are in their recruitment and make predictions on their final destinations.

Where he stands: The highest-ranked prospect on the board, Anthony is down to Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Predictions: North Carolina (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: A soft-spoken and skilled combo forward, McDaniels has had a final five of Kentucky, Texas, San Diego State, UCLA and Washington.

Predictions: Washington (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Hurt is set to announce his decision on Friday and though he's never announced finalists, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina remain.

Predictions: Duke (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)

Where he stands: Achiuwa just wrapped up an official visit to Memphis and has also taken recent trips to Kansas and North Carolina. UConn, Georgia and others are also involved.

Predictions: Kansas (Bossi, McDonald); Memphis (Evans)



Where he stands: Watford had initially intended to announce on Saturday but has delayed his decision. Alabama, Duke, Indiana, LSU and Memphis remain in contention.

Predictions: Memphis (Bossi, McDonald); Alabama (Evans)



Where he stands: Stanley is expected to announce his decision on Saturday. After going through the winter with Kansas, Oregon and UCLA as his finalists he recently added and visited Duke.

Predictions: Duke (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Has taken official visits to LSU, Maryland and Memphis. Indiana and Michigan are also in his top five.

Predictions: Memphis (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Harris was originally committed to Virginia Tech but backed off when Buzz Williams left. Indiana, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio State, Georgetown and others have jumped in and it's still pretty early so any leanings are speculation. Predictions: North Carolina (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: The recruitment of the big man is a total mystery at this point, junior college appears to be in play.

Predictions: N/A (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Originally signed with Texas A&M, Wheeler is still considering the Aggies along with Georgia and Iowa State among others.

Predictions: Iowa State (Bossi), Georgia (Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Another former Texas A&M signee, Harris is down to the Aggies, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. A decision should be coming any day.

Predictions: Oklahoma State (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)



Where he stands: Hey look, another former Texas A&M signee. Florida, Houston, LSU, Oregon, SMU, Texas Tech and VCU have all jumped in and he should be setting up visits soon.

Predictions: Houston (Bossi, Evans); LSU (McDonald)

