Three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom has turned into a priority target for Cal as this recruiting cycle has unfolded, but even before that, the Southern California prospect already had high interest in the Golden Bears.

His official visit over the weekend only reinforced that interest, but as he said, it didn't necessarily change anything for him.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that it changed the way I look at Cal. Cal for me was one of those schools that I was really interested before they had offered me," he told Golden Bear Report. "Like I was telling one of the coaches there, I was going to come up to the spring game before they had offered me regardless if they were going to offer me or not. Because it's Cal -- their education, you can't get any better than that. ...

"It was a good experience and a different type of feeling to be offered by them and know that the offer was committable and go up there and watch the spring game. So I wouldn't say anything really changed for me [after this latest visit]. Cal's always been high on my list."