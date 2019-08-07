News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 09:20:22 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Malaki Te'o has Pac-12 offer, important family connection

Hmifad8dtecil4g8sugu
Malaki Te'o
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Malaki Te’o is a 2022 linebacker who has already landed an offer from Arizona State and if the name sounds familiar, it should, because Manti Te’o is his first cousin.“I tal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}