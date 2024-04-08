DALLAS - The first OT7 (Overtime 7v7) event of the spring was held this weekend in D-Town. There was a massive presence of nationally ranked prospects in attendance on 12 various teams. There were some standouts among the group that are deserving of some Levenson Awards.

ACCURATE ARM: Ty Hawkins

The 2025 quarterback has had a red hot spring on the 7v7 and camp circuit the past two months. Playing with Raw Miami, Hawkins have a bevy of elite pass catchers at his disposable, but the process ability and ball location has been phenomenal. This weekend, Hawkins was the best quarterback from start to finish. The TCU commit have done a lot of work for his stock moving forward.

STRONG ARM: Kamario Taylor

This was the first time I got to watch Taylor in person and he did not disappoint. The ball jumps out of his hand in a way that catches your eye. At times, he can be a little long with his placement, but I would rather an arm that has to reign it back than be looking for more. Committed to Mississippi State, Taylor's arm talent can be among the elite in the conference.

MR. RELIABLE: Brock Boyd

Boyd is one of the top prospects in the country. The phrase 'jack of all trades, master of none' is apt description for his play style. He does not have elite speed, nor is he going to out jump or out-athleticize most defensive backs. But Boyd is a nightmare to defend. He just wins. He is a good route runner, uses leverage well, finds open space, and reels in anything you need him to. One of my favorite wideouts in Texas to simply watch put in work.

STICKY HANDS: Dallas Wilson

An elite playmaker, Wilson can go up and get anything. 50/50 battles are no such thing, as his athleticism and ball tracking will out perform most. To go along with a top arm throwing him the ball with Raw Miami in Hawkins, the duo is nearly impossible to beat. Already within five-star range, Wilson still has a chance to move up the ranks over time.

LOOKS THE PART: Mark Bowman

A physical specimen as a 2027 prospect, the Mater Dei route runner has among the highest upsides of anyone in attendance this weekend. Already 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Bowman fits the perfect mold of the modern tight end. Will likely be one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

MR. EVERYTHING: Keisean Henderson

Henderson is an absolute weapon, no matter where is on the field. Primarily lining up at wide receiver in the 7v7 scene, he is a mismatch of all mismatches with his frame and movement skills. He can run, jump, catch, and has a flare about his personality that keeps you watching. Henderson also played safety, where he routinely knocked down passes and shut down spots of the field. He even played some quarterback at times of the event.

DESERVES MORE ATTENTION: Carterrious Brown

Absolutely one of my favorite wideouts in the 2025 class. Great length at 6-foot-2 and runs routes at a high level. Strong hands and is always making a big play. Brown is closing in on 10 offers with Baylor appearing to be a standout. Brown is a prospect that should have more looks and plenty more programs making a run at him.

THE BIG MAN: Landon Rink