LIVE from Atlanta: Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge
ATLANTA – The seventh annual Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas kicked off Thursday morning in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Follow all the action from the Rivals.com national staff and network of team sites that are canvassing the event.
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
OL vs. DL 1-on1s LIVE!#RivalsChallenge https://t.co/OKjupziwVZ
#Hookem LB commit @GFloyd_1 matched up with #Longhorns RB target @6sixGod_ at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/JgktRCfUsx— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 28, 2018
#UGA commit Xavier Truss, at LG for a rep, shows a nice first punch. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/WSu7nx8Q6d— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 28, 2018
#GaTech OL target five-star Clay Webb holding his own #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/xLDuWHhJ7v— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) June 28, 2018
#Auburn commit @bo_nix10 won today’s #QBChallenge at the #RivalsChallenge! @coachrsigler @Rivals @ncsa @adidasFballUS @QBCountry pic.twitter.com/OgU3KFFdDv— Will McNeeley (@WillMcNeeley) June 28, 2018
The only man reppin' for the Natural State at #RivalsChallenge. pic.twitter.com/TU04MAoDj5— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) June 28, 2018
5* #UGA WR commit Jadon Haselwood makes some sick grabs. This is just one. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/FIQwFa0IqR— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 28, 2018
Florida State QB commit Sam Howell #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/kisSGbV9vK— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) June 28, 2018
Miami commit Marc Britt at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/HBVu6NlOy6— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) June 28, 2018
Elijah Higgins is the most college ready WR here physically. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/bEDW462kvf— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 28, 2018
Love Akeem Dent at DB and then Justin Flowe at LB just looks different than others. Elijah Higgins at WR has been impressive #RivalsChallenge— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 28, 2018
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Live QB drills. #RivalsChallenge https://t.co/wt5xHr6NE6
Wake commit @nolan_groulx doing his thing at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/FZqjIoJzaE— Deacons Illustrated (@WakeRivals) June 28, 2018
#Rivals100 ND WR target Trey Knox pic.twitter.com/Vjewbq8IfM— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 28, 2018
#Sooners #Rivals100 WR commit @trejanbridges at the @Rivals 5-Star Challenge. Live updates here: https://t.co/FLmxL02lhl pic.twitter.com/xJZIm4AH0M— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 28, 2018
Akeem Dent showing off his speed in drills. #Rivals5StarChallenge— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 28, 2018
Really liked the footwork and balance of #Auburn commit Bo Nix, #NotreDame commit Drew Pyne, and #Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz #RivalsChallenge— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
#WPS 4-star DE targets 2019 @thecollinclay_ and 2020 @prince_dorbah at #RivalsChallenge https://t.co/uddEZVRrpZ— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) June 28, 2018
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Live WR drills. #RivalsChallenge https://t.co/R1aOmVUFaP
Really liking what I’m seeing out of #Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz early in the #RivalsChallenge— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
*****
Five-star 2020 Irish RB target Zach Evans at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/cxK06RdQkq— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 28, 2018
Fastest in the NFL (@_ThaJizzleMan) with the fastest at the #RivalsChallenge (@KeleeRingo)! @coachrsigler @ncsa @rivals @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/OH7NuPIeCT— Will McNeeley (@WillMcNeeley) June 28, 2018
Left to right: Harrison Bailey, Drew Pyne, Bo Nix, Grant Gunnell, Bryce Young, Graham Mertz, Ryan Hilinski, Sam Howell #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/ta5iobk1xG— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Congrats to 2020 ATH Kelee Ringo for winning the Fastest on the Field 40 yard dash competition at the #RivalsChallenge with a 4.56!
Thanks to all who ran today!
Follow along Live Here: https://t.co/DTh7UtFQJx pic.twitter.com/PWc3jadpSR
#RivalsChallenge QBs warming up pic.twitter.com/kWOigaNOwb— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
*****
#RivalsChallenge fastest man 2nd run Kelee Ringo goes 4.59. He fast. Jameson Williams goes 4.57. Almost beats Ringo’s fastest time of 4.56— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
￼#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge￼Fastest 40 LIVE!#RivalsChallenge https://t.co/dcY09tzRRj— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
A lot of dudes hitting the field at the #RivalsChallenge. Do you know 5-Star Center Clay Webb’s first name? Find out here. @Rivals @RivalsCamp pic.twitter.com/DLaCFohtb8— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 28, 2018
VIDEO: @HuskerOnline @Rivals caught up with 2019 IMG Academy OT Chris Akporoghene https://t.co/Fw55clB60T in Atlanta at the #Rivals100 Five Star Challenge to talk about his interest in the #Huskers— Gregg Peterson (@GreggPeterson2) June 28, 2018
The #FSU recruiting updates are rolling in from the #RivalsChallenge including the latest on WR John Dunmore, DE Derrick McLendon and QB Sam Howell. LIVE updates on https://t.co/wBSINVAbvs. pic.twitter.com/GKPdCqd9Zy— Warchant.com (@Warchant) June 27, 2018
Maybe @MBStadium does have this roof thing figured out. Slowly but surely the ceiling is opening for today’s #RivalsChallenge#Falcons pic.twitter.com/jm9UU5VnaK— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 28, 2018
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Players are about to hit the field at the #RivalsChallenge. @Rivals analysts discuss who has the most to prove in #ATL: https://t.co/JzO6cmQk3v pic.twitter.com/U1tgjJoeZh
Who will be the Fastest on the Field?— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
At last year's #RivalsChallenge, future #USC DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (@Kingathlete5) won the Championship Belt for the Fastest 40!
Who will be be THIS YEAR?
Stay tuned to @Rivals, @RivalsCamp & @ncsa for more!@izellreese @WillMcNeeley pic.twitter.com/66v4KJAYrC
We here #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gVzrbvZRz2— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
Couple West Michigan guys hanging out in Atlanta, talking football #RivalsChallenge @A__bradford75 @OnMuskegon pic.twitter.com/t9bg6xAKB8— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 28, 2018
We are getting set up here inside the Benz for the #RivalsChallenge. pic.twitter.com/rYzpF1b2XA— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 28, 2018
Who will win the Big Man Bench Challenge today?— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Last year, at the #RivalsChallenge, 2019 #LSU OL commit Kardell Thomas (@kardellt62) took home the Championship Belt!
Who will win it this year?
Stay tuned to @Rivals, @RivalsCamp & @ncsa for more! pic.twitter.com/ZR57twFPoc
I’m ready to see 2020 five-star DL McKinnley Jackson of George County (Miss.) today at the #RivalsChallenge inside Mercedes Benz. He showed up Wednesday in a #RollTide shirt. pic.twitter.com/iJZxfQDRRf— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 28, 2018