The early period for high school basketball players from the class of 2019 to sign with colleges started Wednesday and runs through Nov. 21. Rivals.com national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and contributing analyst Dan McDonald have the latest news and notes. More: NSD Signing guide | Wednesday's leftovers | Isaiah Stewart Q&A



1:12 PM: TERRENCE SHANNON IS IN NO RUSH

Will Terrence Shannon sign this week? Thing again, he told Rivals.com. The top-50 wing, despite committing this summer to DePaul, quickly backed off of his pledge and now is in no hurry to end his recruitment. “I just want to take my time and make sure I am 100 percent with it so that it is the right fit,” he said. The native of Chicago was one of the breakouts from the travel circuit, entering April with zero high-major scholarship offer and leaving July a priority for some of the better programs nationally. Slated as a high-end four-star prospect, Shannon has taken official visits this fall to Illinois, Georgetown and Texas Tech, while DePaul, Florida State and UNC round out his final school list of six. Much of the talk has surrounded Illinois in recent weeks but do not underplay the chance that Shannon could return to his home city next year and enroll at DePaul. While it is very rare to see a prospect decommit and then commit to the same program, the Blue Demons have a puncher’s chance. The Illini will be a factor, too, and so will Florida State if their personnel aligns properly. If UNC were to make a stronger move in the coming weeks where an offer has yet to be given, the Tar Heels would then be one to monitor closely, just as well. -- Evans

12:32 PM: OREGON ADDS THIRD FOUR-STAR PROSPECT

Chandler Lawson

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks added their third four-star practice Wednesday when combo forward Chandler Lawson committed to the Ducks. A senior who plays for his father Keelon Lawson at Memphis (Tenn.) Wooddale, Lawson announced his commitment on 730 AM SBNation in Memphis. "After careful thought, consideration and prayer, I am ready to announce my decision regarding the next phase of my student-athletic career," said Lawson on the Sports Bar and Grill show hosted by his Grandfather Johnathan Lawson. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunities and talent that He has Blessed me with, my Mom, Dad, and Brothers for all their support. Secondly, thank all of the coaches that recognized my talent. You all made this a very tough decision and I respect your hard work. I would also like to thank Coach Penny Hardaway and the coaching staff at East. Penny played a major role in my development that has prepared me for this day. I am excited to announce that I have decided to continue my Athletic and Academic pursuit for excellence at the University of Oregon." "Their style of play fits what I bring to the table," said Lawson. "The players there at Oregon will help me to reach my next goal of the NBA. (Coach Altman) made me feel like a super hero. When I came into town he said it's going to be my town just like Memphis." Lawson joins junior college shooting guard Christopher Duarte and Utah big man Isaac Johnson as part of a class that will move up to No. 15 overall in the 2019 team rankings. -- Bossi

12:16PM: TEXAS A&M SNAGS THREE-STAR KOBE BROWN

Despite missing on Drew Timme earlier in the day, Texas A&M overcame the slight misstep with the commitment and signing of senior forward Kobe Brown. A three-star prospect from the state of Alabama, Brown signed with the Aggies, giving Billy Kennedy a super versatile forward that is most comfortable with the ball in his hands. Rated as one of the top-40 small forwards in the 2019 class, Brown gives the Aggies a unique weapon on the offensive end. While he has been knocked for consistent production in the past, he is also someone that could easily outplay his ranking in College Station thanks to his deep talent pool. Standing over 6-foot-7 and with a great feel and overall skillset, Brown can handle on the perimeter as a giant playmaker that can create for others. He can make shots to the 3-point line, finish at the basket and upon the proper strength regimen, develop into a multi-positional defender. Selecting Texas A&M over Auburn, Minnesota, Missouri and a slew of others, Brown becomes the fourth member of the Aggies’ 2019 class. Next fall, he will be joined by Rivals150 members Chris Harris, Sahvir Wheeler and Tyreek Smith. The class now ranks No. 14 nationally in the 2019 team rankings.

--Evans

12:09 PM: SEVEN HIGH MAJOR SIGNINGS AT SUNRISE CHRISTIAN

Sunrise Christian's seven high major signees

11:59 AM: GONZAGA MAKES BIG MOVE IN TEAM RANKINGS

Earlier today, Gonzaga and Mark Few picked up a huge score when five-star power forward Drew Timme made a commitment and signed. By adding Timme, the Zags are in the process of making a major move up the 2019 team rankings. By joining four-star forward Anton Watson, three-star guard Brock Ravet and four-tar European wing Martynas Arlauskas, Timme has helped to elevate Gonzaga to the No. 8 overall spot in the 2019 team rankings. -- Bossi



11:40 AM: LOUISIANA TECH LANDS TOUGH AS NAILS GUARD

Lousiana Tech has landed one of the toughest players in America in Dallas (Texas) Kimball point guard Cobe Williams. Regardless of class, regardless of position and regardless of sport they simply don't get more competitive than the 5-foot-11 guard who loves to pressure opponents on both ends of the floor. He attacks the rim, he makes teammates better and he gets up in the kitchen of other guards on the defensive end.

A standout for Dallas Showtyme during the summers, Williams should quickly develop into a fan favorite at Tech. -- Bossi



9:49 AM: VERNON CAREY WILL NOT SIGN THIS WEEK

The final confirmation is in for the top-ranked senior in America as Vernon Carey will not be signing this week. His mother, Latavia Carey, told Rivals.com that Carey is still in the deliberating stages of where he will attend college next year. “No, not this week,” she said. “Now, we just wait.” A wait it will be as last weekend, Carey took his fifth and final official visit of the fall as he saw Michigan State for the second time this calendar year. Beyond the Spartans, Duke, Kentucky, Miami and UNC have also hosted Carey for an official visit. No others trips are scheduled where, just as Carey’s mother noted, all that is left is for a commitment. First, Carey needs to get down to it and figure out what he exactly wants and does not want in college program. Much of the talk has surrounded Duke, Miami and Michigan State within recent weeks where the Spartans entered the fall as the likely favorite. That still can be the case but it seems as if the Hurricanes and more so, the Blue Devils, have picked up traction. While a signing will not take place with the top prospect in America this week, a decision is not far off, one that should be made within the coming weeks.

-- Evans



8:28 AM: TWO DECISIONS TO MONITOR ON THURSDAY

On National Signing Day, we are only expecting two undecided members of the Rivals150 to announce their college decisions, five-star big man Drew Timme and four-star combo forward Chandler Lawson. Timme is expected to announce within the next hour while Lawson will be announcing around noon eastern per his father and high school coach, Keelon Lawson. A skilled low post scorer, handler and passer, Timme is down to Alabama, Gonzaga, Illinois and Texas A&M with Gonzaga picking up buzz over the last week. As for Lawson, his recruitment has been all over the place. His older brothers K.J. Lawson and Dedric Lawson both play at Kansas and he visited Lawrence but neither side has ever seemed particularly hot to make a commitment happen. During October, a commitment to Ole Miss appeared imminent but things cooled off there. Just hours away from his commitment, the main two combatants for Lawson's services appear to be Georgia Tech and Oregon. Josh Pastner and the Jackets scored Lawson's most recent visit and had a lot of buzz when Lawson set a decision date, but last night the rumblings that Lawson could ultimately be headed to Eugene (he visited last month) to play for Dana Altman has started to pick up steam. Bottom line, there's some serious intrigue as Lawson prepares to make his choice. -- Bossi



8:11 AM: CANADIAN POINT GUARD JAHCOBI NEATH WILL ANNOUNCE THURSDAY

Canadian point guard Jahcobi Neath is down to a final three and will announce his decision on Thursday at 10 a.m. (EST). A good sized point guard with speed and athleticism who turned some heads while playing with Canada's U18 team during the summer, Neath is down to Central Florida, Tulane and Wake Forest. Neath's most recent visit was to Wake Forest over the weekend and Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons -- who are in need of a playmker -- appear to be in pretty good shape as Neath's decision looms. -- Bossi



7:38 AM: THREE-STAR SHOOTING GUARD DAMERIUS WASH OPENS IT UP

Last month, three-star shooting guard Damerius Wash appeared to be a nice under-the-radar pickup for Kansas State. Now, after a week or so of speculation that his commitment could be shaky it looks like Wash and the Wildcats are headed in separate directions. Late Tuesday night Wash announced that he will not be signing with Bruce Weber's crew and that he has re-opened things. A native of Mississippi who is playing for Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian's prep team, Wash had considered Loyola-Marymount and Ole Miss among others prior to making his commitment. Though Wash is out, it looks like K-State may already be in line to replace him. They hosted Minnesota native Goodnews Kpegeol over the weekend and appear to be in very good shape to land the three-star wing with athleticism. -- Bossi



7:15 AM: JADEN MCDANIELS TAKES LAST VISIT THIS WEEKEND