In recent years, UCLA has tapped into the well of talent at nearby St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. Now wrapping up his junior season, edge rusher Epi Sitanilei is one of the top 2025 recruits on the roster for the Braves.

After a brief stop at Rancho Cucamonga, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is back at Bosco and is putting together an impressive offseason.

Sitanilei had plenty of eyes on him earlier in the week at the Bosco Spring College Showcase, and UCLA was one of the schools represented by multiple coaches. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had a close watch on Sitanilei at the event, and the Bruins hosted the three-star prospect for his first official visit over the weekend.