Anthony McMillian Jr. has been on the radar for teams across the country for quite some time, but this spring the standout rising senior at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista narrowed his choices to four schools out west.

Friday, the three-star running back announced that he will be staying home to play for San Diego State choosing the Aztecs over Arizona, San Jose State and Nevada.

"San Diego State is 20 minutes from my house, so my parents won't miss a game," McMillian told Aztec Sports Report about why the hometown school makes sense in his recruitment. "The campus is beautiful, and the environment is a really positive environment."

New SDSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal quickly made progress in building a relationship with McMillian since his arrival this spring. That bond helped lead to McMillian's decision to play close to home.