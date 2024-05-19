Local Rivals250 CB LaRue Zamorano looks ahead to USC official visit
LaRue Zamorano has already established himself as one of the top 2025 cornerbacks in the region as he prepares to head into his senior season. The 6-foot-1 prospect from Corona-Centennial has racked up offers from around the country up to this point, and he recently decided to narrow his focus to just a handful of schools.
USC made the cut along with future Big Ten foes Washington, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan State plus Kansas and Arizona.
Fit proved to be a big help in the four-star prospect deciding which schools to leave in the running.
"What stood out to me about those programs is that I feel like I can fit their football system for sure," he said. "It's a family at every one of those schools that's in my top seven. So, I feel very comfortable at all of those."
Zamorano has continued to take visits to USC throughout the process, but that didn't stop him from scheduling an official visit with the local school. He was on campus back in April, and the Trojans will have him in for his next visit in just a few weeks on June 7.
Michigan State and Washington are two other programs set to host him on official visits in the coming weeks as well.
When it comes to the Trojans, however, there is a clear level of familiarity and comfort for the Rivals250 recruit.
