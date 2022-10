UCLA reeled in another intriguing local talent in this 2023 class, landing a commitment from versatile three-star Los Alamitos HS prospect Ethan O'Connor on Friday.

O'Connor announced his commitment on Instagram.

O'Connor can play either defensive back or wide receiver, but throughout his recruitment the Bruins preferred him on the defensive side.

He is the eighth overall commit in this class for UCLA but the second of the month following St. John Bosco HS defensive back RJ Jones two weeks ago. Five of the Bruins' eight commits are from Southern California.

