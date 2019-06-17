News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 15:40:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Long trip worth it for 2021 QB Jake Garcia

Mcp6ih4ziafsdzdef8fx
Jake Garcia
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Jake Garcia flew overnight to get to Miami this weekend as the Hurricanes continue to intrigue the talented 2021 quarterback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne.Garcia had the opportunity to work wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}