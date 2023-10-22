“I think after the season, I’ll probably cut it down a little bit, start taking unofficial visits, then OVs will come,” Harris said. “I’ll probably cut my list to a top five sooner or later. There are a couple schools (that will make his top five), but a lot of schools I’m still building a relationship with so we’ll see.”

Elite wide receiver Marcus Harris has a public top 12 list of schools. The next step for the 2025 Rivals100 member is to continue to trim his list and while he has an idea of a few schools that will likely make the cut, there’s still from jockeying for position by the coaching staffs of the schools in his top 12.

One of the schools that is in the mix is the Texas Longhorns. Harris has taken multiple unofficial visits to see the UT program, including one earlier this fall, and he has a strong relationship with the UT staff.

“They’re big on my list,” Harris said. “I have a good relationship with all the coaches there – Coach Sark, coach Jackson, coach Choice the running backs coach, coach Milwee. Every time I’ve gone down there, I’ve felt the love. I talk to coach Jackson a lot, every week. It’s good vibes with them. I was able to talk to coach Sark a bit and he came to my game against Bosco. It’s good vibes over there.”

Harris said he’ll likely get back to Austin at some point after the Mater Dei season ends. He was in town in September to watch the Longhorns take on Wyoming.

“That game was a great vibe for sure. There were a lot of recruits there that I know – Ryan Wingo, Taz Williams, Andrew Marsh, Dakorien Moore. It was nice being there, a family atmosphere. It was awesome.”

In his conversations with Steve Sarkisian, the message is pretty clear … come to Texas, get developed and play some big-time football.

“Every time we talk, it’s always about how I’m doing, how the team is doing. His message to me is come out there and play good football,” Harris said.

Mater Dei is off to an 8-1 start to the season and Harris has been able to showcase some versatility this year.

“There have been a couple times I was able to get the ball in space, move the ball. Last year, I got a lot of contested catches. This year I’m trying to show people I can do everything - catch the ball, run with it, block too,” Harris said.

Harris is ranked as a four-star prospect. He checks in at No. 52 on the 2025 Rivals100. His top 12 consists of Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma, and Washington.