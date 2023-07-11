“It’s Texas football. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Davison said. “I have great relationships with coach Choice and coach (Steve Sarkisian). Hopefully they keep loving me the way I’m loving them.”

Jordon Davison , the nation’s top running back prospect in that 2025 class, has been a top target of Choice’s for some time. Out of powerhouse program Mater Dei in California, Davison has been a repeat visitor to the UT campus throughout the early stages of his recruitment.

Tashard Choice and the Texas Longhorns have secured two elite running back prospects in the 2024 class with pledges from Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson , but the world of recruiting never stops turning and Choice is already eyeing top talent in the 2025 class as well.

Not only has Choice done a good job in building up a relationship with Davison, he’s also impressed Davison with his ability to produce elite running back talent for the NFL. Choice’s track record with his past running backs, combined with his ability to connect with his players away from the field, is the biggest reason Texas is such a factor in Davison’s recruitment.

“Coach Choice, he’s a high-energy guy. The development is there. He just had two of the best backs get drafted last year because he drafted Jahmyr (Gibbs) at Georgia Tech and he coached Bijan last year. The development is for sure there,” Davison said. “The drills that he’s doing translate to the field. Off the field, you know you’re going to have a great relationship with him and someone you can call on when you need something.”

Davison, who ranks No. 16 on the 2025 Rivals100, is aware of the recruiting success Choice has had with running backs at Texas. He expects UT to take only one back in the 2025 class and said he’s willing to come in and battle with other talented backs.

“It doesn’t matter, because I already knew what I’d be walking into,” Davison said. “Coach Choice made sure to be clear on what he wants. I’m not afraid to compete.:

It’s still very early in the process, but Davison lists programs like Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, USC and Oregon among those that have grabbed his early attention. When it comes time to eventually separate one school from the pack, Davison is confident he’ll get some clarity on the school that’s best for his future.

“I’m going to just wait until I get a gut feeling on where God wants me to go, what he feels is best for me,” he said. “I’ll know when I get that gut feeling but I for sure want to narrow my schools down before my junior season. I’ll probably do a top 10, maybe a top 5.”

When he does trim his list, what are the odds that the Longhorns will still be standing?

“I would say it’s 100 percent they make the cut,” Davison said.

Davison is hoping to visit either Texas or Ohio State in late July.