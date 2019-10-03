CaliforniaPreps
Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 11:37:14 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Look Back: Oregon LB Troy Dye
David Berry •
Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer
Adam Gorney looks back at Ducks LB
Troy Dye
and what made him a standout prospect in the 2016 class.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}