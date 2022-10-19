LONG BEACH, Calif. — Four-star recruit Daylen Austin is currently the top-rated cornerback prospect in California's 2023 class according to Rivals. The 6-foot recruit from Long Beach Poly High School has been committed to LSU since May, but that has not stopped schools from continuing to have conversations with him about his future hoping to eventually flip him before he signs with the Tigers in February.

Austin has not given any indications that his commitment to the SEC program is wavering, and he is expected to take his official visit to LSU this weekend. Still, he has not been opposed to listening to continued pitches from other schools.

Oregon, USC, Miami, Michigan State and Louisville have all continued to keep in contact with him as he assesses his options.

"Obviously, there's other coaches still coming at me," he said. "Other coaches I'm keeping relationships with just as people. People to learn from. They make good teachers, so it's been good."

The Rivals250 cornerback recently made the trek out to Oregon to get in a game day visit with the Ducks after having already seen the campus before making his decision in the spring.

Austin's brother, Alex, plays at Oregon State so the younger of the Austin brothers has been able to watch a game at Autzen Stadium in the past. However, he did not experience the Ducks' home stadium as a recruit prior to his recent trip for Oregon's game against Stanford this month.