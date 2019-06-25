News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 08:20:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Major powers making move for five-star LB Justin Flowe

Sf9uon7isaxw9dqgkpan
Justin Flowe
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

ATLANTA - Clemson is making a serious run at five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and the Upland, Calif., star is listening.The Tigers have emerged as a real contender for Flowe and there’s at least a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}