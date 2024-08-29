Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 29, 2024
Major visits coming up for top 2027 TE Mark Bowman
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement