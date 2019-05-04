Making The Case: D.J. Uiagalelei
Springtime brings plenty of notable developments in the recruiting world, from coaches going out to evaluate prospects in person and extend new offers, to several prospects taking advantage of the opportunity to take spring official visits.
The spring is also a time when several prospects start to lock in their commitments heading into the summer break. One of those players is the nation’s top prospect, California quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who will announce his commitment decision on Sunday.
Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where the five-star quarterback will end up. The candidates are Oregon and Clemson.
THE SITUATION
Uiagalelei has fielded interest from programs all over the country, but his focus has been on the Ducks and Tigers for quite some time. The two programs started to distance themselves from the pack over the last few months, and Uiagalelei made it official when he named them his final two earlier in the week. Uiagalelei is fresh off a weekend visit to Oregon for their spring game, where he and his family were wooed by the Ducks staff, as well as former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. But Uiagalelei and his family have also been to Clemson, and the Tigers are pitching him on taking over the program after Trevor Lawrence’s departure. So which program will land his commitment? Our local Ducks and Tigers experts weigh in and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney issues a verdict.
CLEMSON
“I feel Clemson’s courtship of Uiagalelei mirrored the program’s national championship run last season. His summer camp visit laid the foundation for the Tigers to be squarely in it. But the switch flipped late in the regular season when Uiagalelei visited for Clemson’s season-ending rivalry victory. And with Uiagalelei witnessing the national championship evisceration up close, it became a rout.
"Uiagalelei and his family spent more than four days around Clemson’s program surrounding the spring game. You just got the sense early he was a personality match with the staff and program, while Clemson’s recent quarterback pedigree with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence makes the Tigers the most prudent business decision as well.
"Talent attracts more talent, and with Clemson already strongly in the conversation for the nation’s No. 1 class this cycle, odds seem favorable that one headliner will beget another." -- Paul Strelow, TIgerIllustrated.com
OREGON
"Oregon has some advantages in the head-to-head battle with Clemson for the commitment of D.J. Uiagalelei. One is simply proximity; his friends and family would have a much easier time traveling to Oregon for games than South Carolina. Non-stop flights from LAX to Eugene are scheduled throughout the day, while there are no direct flights to Greenville.
"The Ducks also have some very familiar faces on their roster. In 2020 they will have two of his wide receivers from Bosco on the team, current freshman Josh Delgado and 2020 commit Kris Hutson.
"Oregon also gives him an opportunity to potentially play earlier, with senior Justin Herbert graduating as opposed to Clemson starter Trevor Lawrence who will be a sophomore this season.” -- A.J. Jacobson, DucksSportsAuthority.com
THE VERDICT
"Uiagalelei's recruitment has been closely watched for months and after considering schools across the country the five-star has really narrowed it down to Clemson and Oregon. Both schools have a lot going for them.
"Clemson has everything Uiagalelei wants from a football perspective and it could be a perfect opportunity for him to come in for one season, learn under Trevor Lawrence and then take over the starting job. What's as important to Uiagalelei is the culture of the Clemson program, who he would be surrounded by there and it's been crucial for him to visit there numerous times especially with his mom and dad to get more comfortable with the place.
"Oregon has also made a serious push for him. With the Ducks, he probably wouldn't even have to wait a year to start as it could be a smooth transition from Justin Herbert to Uiagalelei and he would immediately become one of the top players in the conference. The offense suits him really well and there is no question he loves and respects the Polynesian quarterback history there as he said recently it was a dream come true to meet and talk with Jeremiah Masoli and Marcus Mariota.
"When it comes down to it, though, this one is close but I think Clemson holds the edge. Getting his mother to campus recently was huge and the Tigers provide Uiagalelei everything he could possibly want - including the opportunity to play on the biggest national scene and the chance to win national championships." -- Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Analyst, Rivals.com