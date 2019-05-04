CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

D.J. Uiagalelei (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

STING FACTOR: The 10 biggest decommitments in April Springtime brings plenty of notable developments in the recruiting world, from coaches going out to evaluate prospects in person and extend new offers, to several prospects taking advantage of the opportunity to take spring official visits. The spring is also a time when several prospects start to lock in their commitments heading into the summer break. One of those players is the nation’s top prospect, California quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who will announce his commitment decision on Sunday. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where the five-star quarterback will end up. The candidates are Oregon and Clemson.

THE SITUATION

Uiagalelei has fielded interest from programs all over the country, but his focus has been on the Ducks and Tigers for quite some time. The two programs started to distance themselves from the pack over the last few months, and Uiagalelei made it official when he named them his final two earlier in the week. Uiagalelei is fresh off a weekend visit to Oregon for their spring game, where he and his family were wooed by the Ducks staff, as well as former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. But Uiagalelei and his family have also been to Clemson, and the Tigers are pitching him on taking over the program after Trevor Lawrence’s departure. So which program will land his commitment? Our local Ducks and Tigers experts weigh in and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney issues a verdict.

CLEMSON

“I feel Clemson’s courtship of Uiagalelei mirrored the program’s national championship run last season. His summer camp visit laid the foundation for the Tigers to be squarely in it. But the switch flipped late in the regular season when Uiagalelei visited for Clemson’s season-ending rivalry victory. And with Uiagalelei witnessing the national championship evisceration up close, it became a rout. "Uiagalelei and his family spent more than four days around Clemson’s program surrounding the spring game. You just got the sense early he was a personality match with the staff and program, while Clemson’s recent quarterback pedigree with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence makes the Tigers the most prudent business decision as well. "Talent attracts more talent, and with Clemson already strongly in the conversation for the nation’s No. 1 class this cycle, odds seem favorable that one headliner will beget another." -- Paul Strelow, TIgerIllustrated.com

OREGON

"Oregon has some advantages in the head-to-head battle with Clemson for the commitment of D.J. Uiagalelei. One is simply proximity; his friends and family would have a much easier time traveling to Oregon for games than South Carolina. Non-stop flights from LAX to Eugene are scheduled throughout the day, while there are no direct flights to Greenville. "The Ducks also have some very familiar faces on their roster. In 2020 they will have two of his wide receivers from Bosco on the team, current freshman Josh Delgado and 2020 commit Kris Hutson.

"Oregon also gives him an opportunity to potentially play earlier, with senior Justin Herbert graduating as opposed to Clemson starter Trevor Lawrence who will be a sophomore this season.” -- A.J. Jacobson, DucksSportsAuthority.com



THE VERDICT