CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Graham Mertz Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

"After seeing Mertz in Columbus at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in the spring and then the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in the summer I have become one of his biggest fans. The Wisconsin signee's accuracy and decision-making skills are right at or very near the top of this quarterback class. Mertz's arm strength isn't out of this world but he can put plenty of zip on his passes. I like his demeanor under pressure and he doesn't seem to get rattled by contact. It was very easy to see in the All-American Bowl how Mertz knows where to throw the ball to give his receivers the best chance at a big play. Wisconsin might finally have a quarterback that will strike fear into the hearts of defenses.” - Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman

“I’ve liked Spencer Rattler on film but seeing him play in the All-American Bowl really cemented my thoughts on his ability and upside. He’s added size, he is very mobile and can extend the play and I love the way he runs. He also makes some great throws off balance and can really throw on the run so he brings everything to the table. I think he’s for sure a five-star kid and could be a star in college.” - National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell

"I was not on the bandwagon for Hilinski to earn his fifth star heading into the All-American Bowl week but he was consistently solid all week, from a physical standpoint he's one of the best-looking quarterbacks in the class and he made some special throws throughout the week. His best throw came in the game on a deep ball to Puka Nacua where the South Carolina signee threw off his back foot and still zipped it about 30 yards on target. He had throws similar to that all week. Pushing for five-star status should be reserved for the most special prospects but Hilinski has arm strength, he was accurate all week in San Antonio and there might not be anybody better from a leadership standpoint in this entire class." - National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney