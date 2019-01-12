Making the Case: Which QBs should finish as five-stars?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
FARRELL 50: Nos. 1-5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50
Senior seasons are finished and the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game are in the rear-view mirror. It is now time to make arrangements for the final rankings of the 2019 class.
In today’s Making The Case, a few Rivals.com analysts offer a statement on why some of the top quarterbacks in the class should be considered for five-star status. Currently, Auburn signee Bo Nix and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler hold that ranking but after the all-star events there could be a persuasive argument made for others.
"After seeing Mertz in Columbus at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in the spring and then the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in the summer I have become one of his biggest fans. The Wisconsin signee's accuracy and decision-making skills are right at or very near the top of this quarterback class. Mertz's arm strength isn't out of this world but he can put plenty of zip on his passes. I like his demeanor under pressure and he doesn't seem to get rattled by contact. It was very easy to see in the All-American Bowl how Mertz knows where to throw the ball to give his receivers the best chance at a big play. Wisconsin might finally have a quarterback that will strike fear into the hearts of defenses.” - Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman
“I’ve liked Spencer Rattler on film but seeing him play in the All-American Bowl really cemented my thoughts on his ability and upside. He’s added size, he is very mobile and can extend the play and I love the way he runs. He also makes some great throws off balance and can really throw on the run so he brings everything to the table. I think he’s for sure a five-star kid and could be a star in college.” - National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
"I was not on the bandwagon for Hilinski to earn his fifth star heading into the All-American Bowl week but he was consistently solid all week, from a physical standpoint he's one of the best-looking quarterbacks in the class and he made some special throws throughout the week. His best throw came in the game on a deep ball to Puka Nacua where the South Carolina signee threw off his back foot and still zipped it about 30 yards on target. He had throws similar to that all week. Pushing for five-star status should be reserved for the most special prospects but Hilinski has arm strength, he was accurate all week in San Antonio and there might not be anybody better from a leadership standpoint in this entire class." - National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney
“When you look at the body of work of Bo Nix over his career, then look at the upside he still has, it is hard not to say Nix is a five-star. He is as consistent as anyone in the country. He may not have been as sharp as some expected in the Under Armour All-America game, but he is working with new receivers, learning an offense in four days and it is hard for any quarterback to be as sharp as they’d like in that setting. Nix checks almost every box for an elite quarterback. Not only does he make the throws, but he is a leader, he is a winner (two-time state champion) and he is a guy others want to go to battle with. It would be surprising if Nix is not starting at some point next fall at Auburn. He is a quick learner, he is smart on the chalkboard, he has the arm, his mobility is a strength and by this time next season, we could be talking about a player on the freshman All-SEC, maybe even All-American team.” - Southeast Analyst Chad Simmons